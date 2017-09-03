Quality catches at Nar Valley Fisheries

Nar Valley Fisheries continues to produce quality fish from all of its lakes.

Lake Geneva is always good for double-figure bream and carp to mid-30lbs

This week’s best reported carp was a lovely 34lb specimen.

Fenn Lake has produced a number of carp more than 20lb recently with one weighing 25lb and a Wels Catfish to 30lb.

On his first session on Fenn Lake, Bradley Proctor slipped the net under his personal best common carp of 21lb 4oz after an exciting battle.

Hobbs’ Lake Trout fishery is fishing well with browns and rainbows accepting dries on the surface and nymphs fished just below the surface.

For membership information, please contact Chris on 01553 636507.

There is no report from Lynn Angling Association this week with our correspondent on holiday.His weekly round-up will return next week.