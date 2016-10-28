Queen’s Lake is only King’s Lynn water to continue steady form

Catches are still showing on the lakes but a disappointing week has been had on the rivers.

Roach have been showing on the Modney Bridge stretch at Ten Mile Bank. Sadly a lack of anglers followed the trend of the fish. Predator anglers have started to gather on the banks at the weekend.

Springside: Carp to 11lb have continued to show during the last week but catch rates have slowed up during the last week. Silver catches have also started to slow down as anglers start to drop away. Perch have fed on the pole line and waggler.

Bear Lake is another venue which has started to slow down. Odd carp have shown, and multiple catches continue to be reported. Pellet and corn still proving to be the more rewarding baits, method feeder and waggler being the more preferred method. Waggler in the margin has been rewarding, method feeder with pellet has also produced.

Queen’s Lake is the only water which has continued to show steady form. Although none of the big bream have been reported, plenty of bream between 3-7lb have fed well on the baits that have been presented on traditional bream style tactics.

Roach and skimmers on the waggler have been showing very well when offered maggot on the hook.

Shepherds Lake: Carp to 16lb 8oz have been reported from anglers over carp style tactics, tench to 4lb have also been showing to the carp anglers. Roach and rudd still show to anglers targeting them on the pole and whip.

Tottenhill: Odd carp and bream are still showing on corn and pellet. Angler numbers have started to slow down, pike to 16lb have also been reported.

Townsend Fishery Sunday, Woodpecker Pool: 1 Andy Adams – peg 13 – 121lb 14oz – long pole pellet with maggot down edge, 2 Colin Begbie – peg 6 – 95lb 4oz – long pole pellet with meat down edge, 3 Steven Hillman – peg 14 – 92lb 8oz – long pole pellet and meat.

l KLAA John Russell memorial match on Ten Mile Bank on Sunday, November 6. Details of how to book will be in next week.