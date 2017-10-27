RAF Marham team gearing up for Welsh challenge

A successful amateur rallying team made up of personnel from RAF Marham is set to compete in one of the world’s most challenging motorsport events tomorrow.

The RAF Typhoon rally team is considered to be one of the most well-known amateur teams in the UK and has been accepted to race against internationally-renowned rally drivers at the Wales Rally GB.

The team – which has Adrian Flux Insurance among its sponsors – is based at the West Norfolk airbase and consists of engineers who work on RAF aircraft during the day.

Outside the workplace, they use these transferrable skills to make sure their Subaru Impreza can withstand the stresses and strains of intense rally driving.

Chief technician Christopher Daykin, the Typhoon team’s driver and deputy manager, said: “Adrian Flux Insurance has been one of our team’s sponsors for the last 10 years now.

“The company’s support has helped us progress significantly.

“To earn the opportunity to compete in the Wales Rally GB with some of the best rallying teams in the world is an outstanding achievement for us.

“I’ve been competing in amateur rallying for 16 years now.

“This is definitely going to be the highlight of my rallying career.”

Craig Darwin, owners club manager from Adrian Flux Insurance, said: “It has been a pleasure to sponsor the Typhoon team and watch them go from strength-to-strength over the last decade.

“The opportunity to compete in the Wales Rally GB is a very exciting milestone, and we wish them the best of luck in this high-profile motorsport event.”

The team have been testing its capabilities and practising their skills in the 1994 Subaru Impreza on the tank tracks at the Muckleburgh Military Museum on the North Norfolk coast.

The engine is a race-standard 2L turbo charge that produces 280 HP – this is 50 HP more than original car’s output.

Youngsters were also offered the opportunity to carry out minor maintenance work on the vehicle when it was recently taken to the Open Road West Norfolk workshop on the Hardwick Industrial Estate in town.

The specialist charity offers young people experience of working with cars, including automotive training which can lead to achieving professionally recognised qualifications.

Daykin added: “It was a unique opportunity for these youngsters to take a closer look at the inner workings of a rallying vehicle and carry out some basic maintenance.

“They also changed a brake pads on the car for us and did a superb job on it.

“Off the back of this, we invited one of the students to join us at our practice session in Muckleburgh.”