Rain fails to dampen King’s Lynn ladies presdient’s big day

Lynn Golf Club’s ladies president Marilyn Barter woke up to a lovely summer morning on her special day of the year, but unfortunately the weather turned very wet as the day progressed.

Some ladies were lucky enough to finish before the rains came, but others got very wet.

The weather did not dampen the spirit of the day and all players enjoyed their time at the halfway house and their tea after play.

The ladies president thanked all the ladies for making her day special before presenting the prizes to the winners.

Ladies president’s day

Overall results

Division One: 1 Joan Collison 41pts, 2 Maura Narborough 38pts ocb, 3 Soon Letchford 38pts, 4 Teresa Allen 37pts.

Division Two: 1 Sue Griffin 39pts, 2 Jean Kerkham 36pts, 3 Joanne Ballard 35pts, 4 Jacquie Reeks 34pts ocb.

Nine-hole competition: Anne Barsby 18pts, Liz Tollit 15pts.

Nearest the pins: Jenny Ebbs and Joan Collison.

Pictured on the right is Joan Collison, right, with her playing partner Jacquie Reeks at the ladies president’s day.