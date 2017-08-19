Record-breaking Ryston end campaign in fine style

Ryston Runners members ended their Eastern Young Athletics campaign in record-breaking style at the weekend.

Athletes set two new club records, while other juniors equalled three more records.

Bea Honeybone won the javelin competition with a throw of 26.73m, smashing her personal best by 1.5m to set a new club record.

Charlie Wakefield won his 1500m by 27 seconds in a time of 4.28.8, shaving four seconds off his own under-15B club record.

Robert MacQueen showed great consistency by equalling his club record of 12.2 secs in the 100m for the third time.

There were under-13B PBs for Jay Liczbinski (800m, 2.53.4) and Harry Wakefield (1500m, 5.15.6), and (200m, 32.6 secs).

Liczbinski also came third in the high jump with 1.35m.

David MacQueen’s best performance came in the 100m, with a time of 14.6 secs.

In the under-13 girls, Lily Teasdale ran a PB of 33.0 in the 200m, taking one second off her previous best, as well as running well in the 75m hurdles, clocking 15.6 secs for fourth spot.

Honeybone also took fourth in the long jump (3.87m), while Lucy Oakley equalled her PB of 32.3 secs in the 200m and produced a good time of 15.1 in the 100m.

Also having a good run in the 100m was Lily-May Collison who clocked 15.0 secs.

Charlie Wakefield ran a PB of 27.5 in the 200m, while Robert MacQueen ran 25.2 for fifth place in a very fast race.

Also in the under-15 boys was Kyle Berry who equalled his PB in the high jump.

In the under-15 girls, Mia Moore was just off her best time in the 800m, coming fourth with a time of 2.43.6.

Saffron Teasdale threw 13.65m in the discus.

The oldest of Ryston juniors taking part was Archie Bell, who was third in the discus with 30.12m and fourth in the javelin 31.70m in the under-17 boys category.

Both Honeybone and Teasdale arrived at the event full of confidence after spending the week at an athletics summer camp at Loughborough University with more than 120 juniors.

The pair had lectures in the mornings and coaching in the afternoons.

Honeybone, for whom this was her first experience of such a camp, focused on the javelin, but did a little long jump too, under the watchful eye of head coach Aidan Syers.

On the third day, she entered Charnwood AC open comp and threw a 40-centimetre PB of 25.31.

Two days later, she followed it up with a throw of 27m.

At the end of the week she was presented with the award for most improved field athlete (boys and girls) for continually improving her performance, her dedication and focus, and for her positive attitude and always having a smile on her face.

Honeybone has already been invited to register early for next year as they want her back.

Lily Teasdale, who also hopes to make a return next year, was experiencing her second year.

She worked on both her hurdles and sprints, with coaches who are past GB athletes.

Particularly useful to her was learning how to put in three strides between the hurdles.

In the competition she clocked a 200m PB.

Also at camp, the young athletes were taught the concepts of training, the importance of nutrition, and how to manage their bodies, including experience of yoga and physio.