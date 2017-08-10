Record Snettisham Cadet Week sailing numbers

Have your say

Record numbers attended Cadet Week 2017 at Snettisham Beach Sailing Club, keeping 96 kids busy.

Some 17 of SBSC’s own RYA Accredited Instructors managed the children, aged 8-16yrs, in groups according to age and sailing ability.

The younger and less experienced enjoyed learning to sail on the lakes whilst those wishing to improve their sailing knowledge went on the sea where they were coached on racing skills by some of the club’s senior sailors.

The week began well in glorious sunshine with gentle breezes until Wednesday when strong winds, gusting up to 48mph, continued into Thursday afternoon putting an end to all sailing.

Plan B was instigated, so the children were kept entertained throughout the bad weather via games like fancy dress.

Some fab costumes were produced on Friday for the ‘Under The Sea’ theme day.

On Saturday morning, following the presentation of certificates and medals, the week was rounded off with the traditional game of “mud rugby” held on the mud flats off Snettisham Beach.

SBSC thank RYA chief instructor, Jane Ellison, and Becky Playford for managing the event; plus the parents who helped throughout the week.

Catering was managed by the club’s caterers, West Norfolk Flying Chef.

Carolyn Wright, catering manager, when asked for a comment about Cadet Week, said: “It’s loud!”

Planning is already underway for Cadet Week 2018. Bookings will be taken from January.

If you would like to try sailing at Snettisham Beach Sailing Club please look at the website www.snetbeach.co.uk or speak to instructor Jane Ellison: c_instructor@snetbeach.co.uk