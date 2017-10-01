Reigning champions begin Heacham season well

HEACHAM TABLE

TENNIS LEAGUE

Week Three

Last year’s champions and runners-up had big wins in week three of the Heacham Table Tennis League to pull away from the rest of the league.

Hunny’s Heroes enjoyed a 7-2 win in the Challenge format when Graham Keeley and Rob and Tom Yarrow teamed up to beat Adrian’s Allstars.

Keeley was the star of the night going unbeaten, including a good win over super sub Vaughan Parker who joined regulars Mike Nobes and Mick Minns.

Parker beat Rob Yarrow and Minns beat Tom Yarrow to give the Allstars two points.

Hot on the Heroes’ tails are last year’s runners-up BT Victory, who seem determined to go one better this season.

They were up against the Spivs Specials team of Jim Race and Stephen Jackson and son Aaron.

The Victory line-up included their number one Mary-Ann Woodhouse, Simon Rayner and David Howell.

They picked up a valuable point against leaders Hunny’s Heroes when they won 8-1.

After week three they are now just one point adrift at the top of the league standings.

Ringstead Raiders had Richard Hendricks, Paul Humeniuk and Mark Hipkin in their team when they took on another determined team outfit in Sedgeford Stars.

It was Sedgeford Stars who bounced back from last week’s defeat to win 8-1.

Mike Witley and super sub Charley Hammond both went unbeaten while Dan Witley lost a close game against Humeniuk 7-11, 12-10, 9-11, 13-11 and 12-10.

Next week will see the second friendly match of the season running alongside the normal league matches.

The league are fully encouraging new players to become involved and give them a taste of match play following their coaching during the summer.

For full report and photos, visit: www.malc-on- line.co.uk/tabletennis/index.htm