Relay good recovery from King’s Lynn-based West Norfolk AC runners

On a very wet and windy Saturday at 7am, West Norfolk AC set off on the 30th Round Norfolk Relay with an estimated finishing time of 26 hours 26 minutes from Lynnsport.

Ben Collison on his normal first leg went off like there was nothing wrong with the weather, taking a lead from the gun.

He was well into his leg when the weather got the better of him fading as he reached the changeover point by Hunstanton Lighthouse in a disappointing time.

Nick Franklin then took the baton towards Burnham Overy Staithe. Coming back into the team and running well, Nick also had the elements against him but he was pleased with his run. Taking over was Tim Coates running to Wells. Having done a longer leg last year he ran one minute faster than his estimated time.

He handed over to Richie Walker who had the stage to Cley. With the weather still playing a part, Richie ran well to hand over to Matt Gingall.

Matt, also returning to the team, ran a well paced stage to pass the baton to Gavin Lane in Cromer.

Running his favoured leg to Mundesley and with the weather slightly improving, he ran close to his estimated time. After the first six stages the team had lost a total of 70 minutes. So the plan from stage 7 onwards was to keep as close as possible to a new estimate of 27hrs 26 minutes.

At Mundesley Paul Edwards took over at a steady pace towards his wife at Lessingham. Three miles into his stage Paul increased his pace to run 18 minutes faster than his estimated time.

Sally Edwards then took the baton onwards to Horsey as the night was drawing in just one minute outside her time. Stew Kelly then took the baton onwards to Belton, one of two stages with changes from the previous year. Running his 16.60 miles in 7minutes 15 seconds, Stew was three minutes faster than estimated with the tide now turning for the team.

At Belton Neil Watson took the baton and continued the cut in lost time running his 18.13 miles at 8minutes 15 seconds pace, handing over to Richard King a late replacement at Earsham who covered his 12.45 miles in one minute over the estimate time to Martin Koenigsberger at Scole.

Martin, on the longest stage of 19.67 miles, ran at a pace that saw him run a full six minutes faster than estimated when he reached Thetford. Stewart Harrison then took the baton onto Feltwell where Carl Manning took over running his leg one minute quicker than expected as he took the baton to Wissington. Jamie McRann ran the 10.59 miles to Downham and reduced the lost time by another six minutes.

At Downham Jamie handed over to Hannah Masters who, returning from injury, ran a good leg to Trudy Sayell at Stowbridge, running the last leg for the second year.

She had a great run to return to Lynnsport with the team’s overall time of 27hrs 30minutes.

After the time lost early on Saturday the team management were very pleased with the overall time and wish to thank all that competed, drove the support vehicles and cycled the 198 miles.