Relays top and tail King’s Lynn swimmers West Norfolk’s triumph

In the Senior Fenland League, hosts Wisbech Swimming Club welcomed West Norfolk, City of Ely, Mildenhall and Thetford.

West Norfolk quickly won the first three relays in fine style. Individual single race wins went to Keira Frosdick, Alex Florance and Tom Owen. Rachael Johnson, Robert Addis, Lucie Peck, Lara-Grace Mount and Oliver Kenny all picked up two wins each with some excellent racing.

Sam Rose and Leah Wightman excellently won three individual events each, Sam the 100m back, 100m fly and 100m free for his age group. Leah won the 12/under 50m back, 50m free and 100m I/M.

Valuable points were won by all the other members, ensuring West an unassailable lead. Wins in the final three relays sealed the deal and the team look forward to the final.

Overall: 1 WNSC 425 points; 2 Wisbech 355; 3 Thetford 268; 4 Ely 254; 5 Mildenhall 125.

Full results can be found on the Fenland League website.