Return of King’s Lynn club West Norfolk’s 3rd XV Bears fruit versus March

West Norfolk 3rds 29

March Bears 26

West Norfolk RUFC has re-established a third XV this season with two key aims to bring social rugby back to the club and act as a stepping stone for Colts into adult rugby.

Playing in Eastern Counties Greene King League Division 3 West, West are playing some other great social sides like Wendens Ambo and last weekend’s opponents March Bears.

Saturday’s game was the epitome of WNRUFC’s ambitions; a blend of youth and experience. Samuel Mount, a 17-year-old colt starting for the first time in an adult game at one end of the scale, and 57-year-old Kevin Reeve at the other end.

Both were outstanding.

It was a game of two styles, West with the pacy backs and March with the power in the pack.

The start belonged to West as early opportunities to counter attack and move the ball with classy style through the hands saw three tries and two conversions in the first 20 minutes with Joe Shirley, Mark Tilbrook and Rhys Morgan all touching down.

As the half wore on March began to impose themselves, slowing the game down and keeping the ball in the forwards. With the help of minor indiscretions West slowly surrendered their 19-point lead.

The second half was more even but March opened first with a converted try to take a seven-point lead.

West saw more of the ball and got closer to scoring until finally Ash Colvin, back to West after a long absence, crashed over.

With time running out and still two points behind, it fell to Shirley to chip and chase, somehow just managing to touch the ball down before it crossed the dead ball line.

A fantastic game and a good win against a very strong March side, maintaining West 3’s unbeaten home record.

With a run of home games to come West will welcome anyone who fancies to be involved in social rugby, either to just train or to play for the Thirds.

Man-of-the-Match: Rhys Morgan.