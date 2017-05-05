Rising hammer Acre in battle of the Castles

Norfolk Cricket League Round-up

The 46th NCL season got underway on Saturday, and the early joint leaders are promoted teams Castle Rising and St Andrews.

North Runcton v Downham Market cricket action Mark Skipper batting

Rising thrashed fellow promoted team Castle Acre by 10 wickets, Ollie Denton hitting 43 not out with three sixes after Mahesh Sammaki (3-11) and Usman Chandary (3-15) did the damage with the ball to dismiss the hosts.

Tom Brown top-scored with 24 for Acre in their inadequate innings of 85 which was ended in the 42nd over.

Imran Mohammed (75) and Gareth Ward (4-38) led the way for St Andrews against Felthorpe. Happisburgh shrugged off their controversial demotion from the Alliance with a seven-wicket win over local rivals Overstrand, Ryan Sturgess crashing 84* as they recovered from 17-3 to win without further alarm.

Promotion favourites Sandringham also won with Jack Melton-Doy (55) and James Banham (71) leading the way with the bat in their 183-9 target and Chris Smith picking up 4-9 off nine overs as Saxlingham were brushed aside for 81. Callum Lee and Jake Burton took three wickets each for the visitors.

Kirkley & Belton were the other winners in the top flight.

In Division 2 West, Narborough dismissed Drayton cheaply to win by six wickets.

Drayton scored 52 all out in just 21.2 overs, Daniel King taking 2-21, Oliver Reynolds 3-6 and Mark Hammond 3-7.

Narborough progressed to 53 for 4 from 15.2 overs, Jack Crisp out just before the end, when two quick wickets fell to make the win seem less comfortable than it was, with 28.

The division also saw wins for East Harling, for whom Stuart Hilton took 3-19, Great Ellingham, New Buckenham, Mellis and Reepham & Salle.

Ellingham beat Gooderstone by 34 runs after posting 166-7, no-one bagging more than one wicket.

Gooderstone were 133 all out with an over to spare of the 45, Kevin Bandy 34 and William Rust 29.

Division 3 West saw the performance of the day, where Martin Wood took 8-30 for Saham Toney A, as they defended their 96 total to beat Thornham by eight runs. Earlier Sean Wright took 4-28 and Kevin Williamson 3-16.

Elsewhere in that division, Sandringham A won by eight wickets thanks to Craig Thurston’s 52 and Pat Barret’s 58*, while for opponents Bircham’s second string Craig Hughes picked up 57* in their 149-6 total.

Beeston’s Chris Wood hit 67* and Callum Anderson took 4-27 in their 66-run victory at Swaffham 2nds.

Swaffham were 126 all out with seven overs to spare, number seven Joseph Lenderyou excelling with 37 after none of the top six reached 20.

Matthew Friend took 2-39 and Stuart Youds 2-47 in the Beeston total.

Snettisham 2nds lost by 34 runs at North Elmham after being 107 all out in their chase.

Kristian Heffer bagged 3-37 in North Elmham’s 141 for 5.

After openers Lewis Jeavons 31 and William Rhodes 13 gave Snettisham a solid start, the visiting team collapsed and only Pete Rose resisted with an unbeaten 15.

In Division 4 North West, Castle Rising 2nds won by 4 wickets at Boughton, who scored 85 all out. Rising were made to work for the win.

Narborough 2nds defeated Mundford 2nds by a whopping 177 runs. Narborough posted 222 for 6 in their 45 overs, Peter Crisp 96, Sam Jones 63 and Robert Crisp not out 38.

Mundford were shot out for 45 , Peter Green 3-10, Liam Exley 2-16, Oli Wynne 2-4, Tony Exley 1-10 and Joe Friend 2-1.

Fakenham 3rds conceded at home to Gooderstone 2nds.