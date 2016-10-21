Roach catches becoming more frequent on Ten Mile for King’s Lynn anglers

The last seven days have been different on Lynn-area banks for many reasons, one being the weather has started to cool down.

Steady rain and easterly winds have all contributed as to why there is a slight slow down on the banks.

Nevertheless catches have continued to show on the lakes and consistent catches have started to be recorded from Ten Mile Bank.

Middle Level: A handful of specimen anglers have been wandering the banks in search of the pike, a couple of pike to 10lb have been reported on dead baits. Plenty of jacks are showing on smaller baits.

Ten Mile Bank: Roach catches to 20lb have been reported from swims at the normal winter venue at Modney Bridge-The Chapel, pole and feeder have been rewarding when targeting the roach, seed baits have been the more rewarding baits. Maggot and pinkie have also been used with success. Pike strikes are also being reported which is a good sign that the silvers have started to show.

Relief Channel: Lots of jacks are now starting to show on small lures and shads.

Springside: Despite the weather starting to cool off, the carp and tench have still been showing, maybe not as frequently but quality catches continue to be reported. Carp to 15lb and tench to 4lb have been steadily feeding. Method feeder armed with either meat or pellet has kept the carp and tench feeding. Maggot, bread punch and pinkie have again been used to attract the roach into feeding on both the waggler and pole. Perch to 2lb have also been showing when offered maggot baits.

Bear Lake: Good catches have again been reported, but a slight slow down has been noted. Multiple catches continue to be reported for some anglers but not as frequently. Carp to 10lb show on the method feeder when offering corn or pellet on the hook.

Queen’s Lake: A lack of anglers during the last seven days but those that have been on the lake have had some rewarding catches. Despite none of the bigger bream showing a lot of bream between 3-7 lb have been feeding on traditional bream style tactics when offering maggot baits. Roach, rudd and skimmers also show on the shorter line.

Shepherd’s Lake: Roach have begun to show more dominantly on the pole whip and waggler. The odd carp to 8lb have also shown to carp style tactics.

Tottenhill: Bream and carp continue to show on the methods that are being offered, carp to 11 lb showing on the method feeder, bream to 4lb showing on the pole line. Best baits continue to be pellet, meat and corn.

KLAA match date

John Russell memorial match on Ten Mile Bank, Sunday, November 6. Details of how to book will be in next week’s column.

Match results from Townsend Lakes fishery. Saturday, Cuckoo Canal: 1 Del Maginn – peg 19 – 58lb 4oz long pole pellet; 2 Stacy (Wicklewood) – peg 3 – 51lb 2oz; 3 Andy Adams – peg 17 – 49lb 4oz