Roach feeding strongly on all West Norfolk rivers

The last seven days have seen roach starting to feed strongly on all the rivers, writes Darren Reed.

Ten Mile Bank, between Wissey Mouth and Modney Bridge, has seen the better catches.

Quality roach to 12oz have put in an appearance.

Pole has been the more productive method used and nets to 20lb have been recorded by anglers using seed baits, maggot, pinkie and caster on the hook.

Brown’s Farm has seen good catches of roach, skimmers, rudd and perch.

The Cut-Off Channel at Fordham has seen roach and skimmers on the pole and tip.

Nets to 20lb have been recorded with maggot, caster and seed baits the favoured baits.

On the Relief Channel, anglers have targeted roach on the waggler.

Predator anglers have also had small jacks on lures, with the odd zander to 13lb 8oz falling to dead baits.

Between Crooked Chimney and Neeps on the Middle Level, roach and skimmers have been reported from pole anglers when offered seed baits, maggot, caster and pinkie.

At Peter’s, there has been roach, rudd, skimmers and the odd bream to 7lb 4oz.

Pole lines have been successful for the roach when offered seed baits, maggot, punched bread, and caster.

Bream have also appeared on the tip on the far side.

On Springside, carp to 15lb 8oz have been snapped up on the method feeder.

Tench have also taken a liking to the baits on offer.

Plenty of silvers have put in an appearance on the waggler, whip and pole when offered maggot, bread and caster.

Bear Lake has seen carp to 17lb on the method feeder.

Margin and fishing tight to the island has led to some rewarding catches when presenting pellets on the hook.

Bream nets to 100lb continue to be reported on Queen’s Lake.

Fish to 7lb have shown on conventional bream-style tactics.

Worm and maggot have been the more productive baits used.

Carp to 18lb 8oz have been showing on the carp tactics being presented on Shepherd’s Lake.

Boillie and pellet have produced the goods, although chub to 4lb 8oz have also fed strongly to the carp baits on offer.

Bream to 5lb have fallen to the conventional bream-style tactics when offered worm or maggot on the hook.

Plenty of roach, rudd, and skimmers have appeared on the whip, short pole and waggler when offered maggot, caster and pinkie.