Roach nets reported on Ten Mile Bank

Roach nets to 25lb have frequently been reported between Modney Bridge and the Chapel on Ten Mile Bank, writes Darren Reed.

Seed baits have produced the goods when on the pole line, with hemp and tares being the preferred baits.

Tip anglers have shared the spoils when offered sweetcorn on the hook, tempting roach between 10 and 12oz, into feeding.

At Wissey Mouth, tench have fallen to the tip anglers fishing in the mouth of the Wissey.

The Relief Channel has seen Jacks to 7lb on lures and shads, while small zander to 5lb have also taken to the dead baits on offer.

Tottenhill has seen bream to 5lb when offered corn and pellet on either the pole or tip.

Carp have been slow to take the baits on offer but they have shown to 12lb on the method feeder or the carp style tactics.

Hard pellet, sweetcorn and meat have all produced success. It has been a quieter week for some anglers on Springside.

Despite it being a bit slow for some, other anglers have managed to find the odd carp to 14lb feeding on the method feeder when offered sweetcorn or pellet.

Perch to 1lb 8oz have fallen to worm on the pole and waggler. Bear Lake has seen roach and rudd to maggot on the waggler,

Carp to 14lb 8oz have appeared on the method feeder or carp style feeders when offering boilies, pellet and sweetcorn.

Bream have continued to feed strongly on Queen’s Lake.

Nets to 70lb continue to be reported with bream to 7lb showing.

Traditional bream style tactics have been successful when offered maggot, pellet or corn.

There have been plenty of skimmers, roach and rudd on the shorter line.

Shepherd’s Lake has seen bream to 5lb falling to the bream anglers.

Carp to 17lb have been snapped up by the boilies offered by the carp anglers.

Plenty of silvers coming on the short pole, whip or waggler when presented with caster, maggot or punched bread.