Rob gains first Premier League maximum in King’s Lynn league

IBA Lynn

Table Tennis League

The biggest game of Week 5 was at the bottom end of the table where Wasps II shared the spoils with Ambits in a 5-5 draw.

Ambits’ Rob Rix gained his first-ever Premier League maximum, Davis Whitby also chipped in with a win and the pair also won the doubles.

For the hosts, Paul Reed and Igors Scekalevs bagged braces and David Patrick beat Graham Rogerson.

At the top, Wasps still lead by a solitary point at the summit despite losing 7-3 to Wisbech Wizards.

Tomasz Simka won all three of his matches and was supported by Grant Brightey, Alan Ashberry and Brett Heppenstall.

Ziggy’s sit a point behind Wasps with a game in hand, after seeing off Exiles with an 8-2 win.

Gary Hewitt led the way with a maximum while Martyn Allen and Chad Bassett gained a couple of wins each in support.

Hewitt and Allen also won the doubles.

For Exiles, Alan Nicholls had two good wins over Allen and Bassett.

Last year’s Division One champions Wisbech Hawks moved up to third after a 9-1 win over Heacham.

Craig Pack and Steve Ely went through the card to pick up a maximum a piece.

Graham Sheppard also pitched in with two wins and, for Heacham, a Vaughan Parker win over Sheppard was all they could register.

St James are fourth following a 7-3 win over Avengers.

Serafim Melo claimed a good maximum.

Owen Turner’s brace and Mark Pearman winning one see the home team come out on top.

Avengers had Richard Edwards record a brace of wins while Don Dixon defeated Pearman.

Heacham A are putting pressure on top team Runcton Holme in Division One after a 10-0 win over two-player Runcton B.

Leigh MacDonald, Finley Hewson and Benji Richardson won all of their games.

Blades bagged their first win of the season with a 6-4 success against West Lynn.

Mike Smith, Max Smith and Ben Peacock all gained braces but none of them had an answer to Danny Vertigan who won all of his games and also paired up with Colney Vertigan to take the doubles.

Paul’s Driving School drew 5-5 with Green Fingers in an entertaining match.

Green Fingers had Mike Cooper in scintillating form with a brilliant maximum.

Gordon Penney also had a good win over Ash Starling and the pair won the doubles.

For Paul’s Driving School, Jack Mason and Steve Hunt both won two and Ash Starling had a good win over Graham Keeley.