Rob returns to podium at Silverstone

Reigning champion Rob Sayell return to the podium, but dropped to fourth overall in F1000 rounds 12,13 and 14 at Silverstone.

Sayell qualified third on the grid for race one, lapping the 1.8 mile national circuit in 56 seconds.

Conditions proved challenging with a strong crosswind affecting handling.

Sayell dropped a place at the start to finish fourth.

With a full set up over night, Sayell started fifth on the reverse grid for race two.

A great start saw him into the lead by the second corner and the season’s elusive win looked to be in sight, but a drive shaft broke around half distance resulting in the first non-finish since 2015.

Sayell started fourth on the grid in race three and a great overtaking moved saw him finish third for a podium place.

With five races to go, Sayell has dropped to fourth overall just nine points behind third-placed Dan Clowes who has been relegated by last year’s runner-up Paul Butcher.

Sayell, who will race at Rockingham next, thanked his team and family for their continued support during what was a difficult weekend.