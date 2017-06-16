Robinson hits 123 as North Runcton rise to Norfolk Cricket Alliance third

Dean Robinson hit 123 for North Runcton who went third in the Cecil Amey Norfolk Cricket Alliance Premier Division.

The visitors won at Horsford 2nds by 126 runs as just 18 points separate the top six teams.

Fakenham lift themselves out of the relegation spots with a 27-run victory at Sprowston.

Downham are sixth, one spot above Fakenham, after being undone by a Brooke third wicket partnership of 228 between Zimbabwean Chirimuuta and Collinge, both of whom made brilliant centuries on Saturday.

After Ian Harrison picked up an early wicket caught down the leg side brilliantly by Rob King, things quickly went downhill.

Town dropped a couple of early catches which let the opposition get off to a flyer and build a platform for numbers 4 and 5 Chirimuuta and Collinge to explode on.

Downham bowlers just couldn’t get it right, bowling too many short balls that got despatched into the trees.

Brooke ended on an imposing 331 for 4 from their 50 overs with Joss Stuart turning in respectable bowling figures of 2 for 55.

Despite the early loss of Alex Stuart in reply Town started to build a platform with Harrison 28 and Gregory 30 getting the run rate up to five an over.

The wicket of Harrison however, with the score on 62, triggered a collapse of four wickets for just three runs to leave Town reeling at 65 for 5.

From that point on the win looked near-impossible and it was left to Jack Gould and the lower order to give the innings some respectability. Gould made a patient 40 as he helped Town up to 181 and five points.

He was supported by Dom Corbett who made an impressive 22 not out from number 11.

Downham look to get back to winning ways tomorrow at home to West Norfolk rivals North Runcton, 1pm.

Shire Foods MoM – Joss Stuart.

Scores, Norfolk Alliance Premier

Horsford 2nds 105 all out (29.2; Jack Major 9.2-4-15-5, Michael Annakin 3-13) 2pts lost to North Runcton 231-5 (50; Mark Skipper 11, Dean Robinson 123, Nick Freeman 11, Benjamin Coote 36, Michael Crisp 17, Harry Lankfer no 15) 25pts by 126 runs.

Sprowston 198 all out (48.2; Tom White 2-45, David Coyle 2-24, Steven Earl 2-23) 7pts lost to Fakenham 225-8 (50; Keegan Monahan-Fairlie 30, Harry Bammant 16, Lloyd Marshall 11, Will Dunger 14, Peter Matthews 39, David Coyle not out 75) 25pts by 27 runs.

Division Two

Downham Town 2nds 144 all out (41; Sam Sharp 59, Jason Porter 13, Ian Simmonds 11, David Grady 15) 6pts lost to Topcroft 206-9 (45; Grady 3-27) 25pts by 62 runs.

Hethersett & Tas-Valley 235 all out (42.3; Jack Coggles 3-55, Alex Vincent 5-33) 9pts lost to Swaffham 238-9 (39; Mark Eagle 15, Jasper Payne 47, Alex Vincent 28, Alexander Payne no125) 25pts by 1 wicket.

Swaffham won thanks to an unbeaten last-wicket stand of 24 between ton-up Alexander Payne and Jack Coggles; Swaffham were cruising at 190-2 but when Jasper Payne was out, the visitors collapsed to 214-9.

Division Three

Fakenham 2nds 70 all out (28.1; Danny Greeves 14) 1pts lost to Acle 2nds 281-3 (45; Oscar Campbell 2-49, Greeves 1-41) 25pts by 211 runs.

North Runcton 2nds 105 all out (32; Michael Cubitt 18, Darren Cubitt 17, Callum Fisher 19) 4pts lost to Martham 293-7 (45; D Cubitt 3-35, Fisher 2-57, Timothy Coote 2-43) 25pts by 188 runs.

Division Four

Bircham 276-8 (45; Will Pillinger 53, Shaun Fisher 89, Jack Wells 23, John King no 29; Kieran Knott 3-37, Peter Griffin 2-40, Thomas Davey 2-58) 25pts beat Stow 2nds 158 all out (41.4; Martin Saddleton 30, Thomas Davey 19, Jamie White 13, Andrew Knott 36, Simon Cooke 25; Paul Lough 2-23, Carlos Greeves 3-27, Pillinger 3-4) 7pts by 118 runs.

Division Five

Norwich 3rds 245-6 (43.3; Bland 3-66) 22pts beat Hockwold 244-5 (45; Joel Gilmour 41, John Ruddick 16, Roy Bland no 113, Euan Gilmour 37) 8pts by 4 wickets.

Snettisham 25pts, Bradenham 2nds -25pts, Bradenham unable to raise a team.

Division Six

Denver 25pts, Ashmanhaugh and Barton Wanderers 2nds -25pts, Ashmanhaugh unable to raise a team.

Norfolk Cricket Alliance Premier Division - 2017

Team p w t l Pts

Cromer 7 5 0 1 130

Garboldisham 8 4 0 3 116

North Runcton 7 4 0 2 115

Old Buckenham 7 4 0 2 115

Brooke 7 4 0 3 113

Downham Town 7 4 0 2 112

Fakenham 7 2 1 3 90

Horsford 2nd 8 2 1 5 82

Acle 7 2 0 5 71

Sprowston 7 1 0 6 62