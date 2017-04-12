Search

Roll up to Snettisham Excelsior Bowls Club

Snettisham Excelsior Bowls Club are holding a pre-season roll up at their green in Southgate Lane on Sunday at 2pm.

Anyone interested in playing bowls is welcome to attend.

For further information contact Barry Sutherns on 01485 545943.