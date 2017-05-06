Ruddick hits ton in Hockwold Norfolk Alliance triumph

Cecil Amey Opticians
Norfolk Cricket Alliance
Division Five
Hockwold beat
Mattishall 2nds by 154 runs
Hockwold 300 for 3 (45 overs; Anthony Ruddick not out 132, Joel Gilmour 31, Matthew Allsop 19, Roy Bland 81, Gavin Martin not out 10).
Mattishall 146 for 10 (44.3 overs; Garry Butcher 2-19, Scott Palmer 1-31, Bland 1-26, Simon Groom 1-18, Allsop 1-10).
Snettisham beat Great Melton 2nds by 9 wickets
Great Melton 2nd 85 all out (38.1 overs; Kieran Herbert 1-16, Jonathan Forder 2-15, Nathan Jeavons 2-12, Adam Daniels 3-9, Tony Park 1-4).
Snettisham 86 for 1 (15.5 overs; Ryan Twiddy 14, Damien Twiddy not out 30, Jonathan Forder not out 35).
Division Six
Denver beat Topcroft 2nds by 210 runs
Denver 303 for 5 (45 overs; Paul Morton 84, James Harper not out 136, Dan Harper 12, Chris Rolfe 16).
Topcroft 2nds 93 for 10 (31.5 overs; Chris Rolfe 2-20, Martyn Wardle 4-23, Kevin Cornwell 2-9, Daniel Clifton 1-13).