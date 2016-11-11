Runcton Holme racquet king Joe takes two Norfolk U18 titles

Several West Norfolk Junior Badminton players excelled at the recent Norfolk Under 18 County Championships.

The 16-year-old Joe Rolfe, from Runcton Holme, was the big winner, taking two titles, with Jessi Bateman from Dersingham winning one.

In the boys singles, top seed Joe won all three matches in his group, as did Daniel Hughes from Downham, with Charlie Wakefield from Feltwell winning two, so not progressing to the knock out rounds with the other two boys.

Challenging himself against much older opposition, Harry Wakefield, 11, did exceptionally well to win one group match, although Harry Knight from Terrington was unlucky to be drawn in the top seed’s group.

Joe got a bye into the final, and Daniel was very unlucky not to join him, just losing the semi-final 15-13, 14-16, 11-15 to Norwich’s Bradley Smith.

The final was a close match, but Joe managed to break away at the end, defeating Smith by 15-11, 14-16, 15-9.

In the girls’ singles, 14-year-old Jessi won all her group matches to reach the final, where she faced top seed, 17 year old Amy Hayhoe from Norwich, who proved a little too strong, defeating Jessi in two sets.

In the boys doubles top seeds Joe and Smith dominated, winning all four matches, comfortably taking the title. Charlie Wakefield and Hughes were runners up after losing just one match.

Jessi and partner Caitlin Parfitt upset the seedings, by winning the girls’ doubles title. They were undefeated in the group, including a surprise win against top seeds Hayhoe and Rachel Copley from Norwich.

The last event was the mixed, where Rolfe won his second title of the day. In a very strong field, Joe and Hayhoe won all their matches, with Jessi and Smith runners-up, and Hughes with Copley third.

l West Norfolk Junior Badminton is sponsored by Roythorne’s garage of North Wootton.