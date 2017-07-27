Ryder Cup legend Poulter’s brother heads strong King’s Lynn Pro-Am field

Have your say

A strong field of 31 professionals and 93 amateurs teed up to contest for the coveted award and prizes at King’s Lynn Golf Club which hosted their annual Pro-Am .

After a blistering start going 5 under par in the first 5 holes, this year’s champion was the European Tour and Ryder Cup legend’s brother, Danny Poulter.

Ian’s sibling Danny eventually finished at -6, winning by one stroke.

The team prize was won with a brilliant score of -17 with the home team of Blair Rule (captain), Sally Bettinson (Ladies captain), Fan Brown and James Weight (Head Professional) coming second on -12.

James came fourth individually with a score of -1.

The course was in fantastic condition thanks to Colin Robinson and his team of greenkeepers.

The weather matched the quality of the course as temperatures reached 25 degrees with a cloud and wind free day.

Special thanks go to main sponsors Dodfrey Engineering.

Also to Richard Jessop (general manager), Stephanie Middleton (assistant to the general manager), Robinson (head greenkeeper), Carl Godfrey (food & beverage manager) and Weight for all their hard work in organising the event.