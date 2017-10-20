Ryston athletes enjoy home comforts

A bright, balmy morning made for a warm welcome for those taking part in the first race of the Ryston Runners 2017/18 Cross Country Grand Prix Series at Shouldham Warren.

A minute’s applause was held in memory of Cyril Smith, who died earlier in the year, and who had long been involved with the setting up and taking down of the start/finish area and whose son, Andy, is now one of the event directors.

Home athletes went away with their fair share of the spoils, with the M45 category being dominated by Ryston athletes.

Bailey Took was the sole Ryston prizewinner in the junior races, placing second in the U15 boys’ race.

Nic Bensley, in his third successive race in as many weekends, led home the M45 trophy hunters, with Jason Stone second and Darren Easter third.

Robert Simmonds and Callum Stanforth took second and third places in the senior men’s race, with Lydia Growns and Mel Reed repeating the pattern in the senior women’s event.

Susan Matthews (SW), Pauline Drewery (W40), and Maureen Wolfe (W55) won their respective categories, with Sue Smith (W50) and Liz Blakie (W55) bagging third places. Malcolm Tuff was placed second in the M50.

Other Ryston placings

U9B: 9th Theo Loram.

U11B: 4th Riley Bell, 7th Oakley Took, 11th Callum Pratt, 14th Harry Molton, 17th Sam Doughty 31st Cody Howard.

U11G: 8th Ella Matthews, 11th Clarice Cavill.

U13B: 4th Harry Wakefield, 12th Kieran Bell, 13th Thomas Matthews, 14th Malakai Took.

U13G: 15th Tilly Loram.

U15B: 4th Jannis Khoulman, 6th Joe McNulty, 10th Kyle Berry.

U15G: 4th Rosie Booth, 6th Mai Loram, 10th Nina Khoulman.

U17B: 6th Samuel Tann.

SW: 6th Penny Seeger.

SM: 5th Chris Balmer, 8th John Hopgood, 10th Andrew Simmonds, 13th Darren Smith 14th Ian Hogarth.

W35: 4th Anna Seaman.

W40: 12th Claire Emery.

M40: 5th Mark Doughty.

W45: 10th Karen Smith.

M45: 19th Alex Killick.

M50: 4th Martin Ive, 6th Stewart Robins, 13th Jeremy Navrady, 15th Andy Smith, 18th David Lane.

M60: 4th Kevin Howlett, 9th Paul Firmage, 10th Christopher Milnes.

Three Counties Running Club were also out in force at Shouldham.

The club had entrants in nearly all the age categories and had a great turn-out on a pleasant day.

Millie McClagish was fourth in her age group (U13) in the 3k race, recording a time of 12.33.

Morgan Harrison won the third place prize in age group (U17) in the 5k race with a great time of 18.47.

Other Three Counties results

Senior Men: Lee Johnson 21.21.

Vet Women 35-39: Trudy Sayell 24.44, Sarah Milton Whitelam 26.43, Sarah Johnson 27.03 and Faye Gratton 30.05.

Vet Men 40-44: Matthew Hunter 24.21, Steve Clarke 35.16.

Vet Women 40-44: Dee McClagish 24.40, Tracey Else 26.00.

Vet Men 45-49: Gary Bligh 24.44, Steve Whitelam 28.58.

Vet Women 45-49: Sarah Lamb 35.09.

Vet Men 50-54: Chris Garner 26.28 and Tony Lamb 27.04.

n West Norfolk AC had a strong field at the first Shouldham Cross Country Grand Prix.

Jennifer Wood was pleased with her 11.12 2k run.

Elizabeth Wood finished strongly with Martha Broad and Holly Lawrence both running well to be inside the top 15.

Ben Collison’s XC season started well with a 18.36 5k.

Kate Bamfield ran well for 11th place, shortly followed by Hannah Marsters in 14th.