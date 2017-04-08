Ryston members display fine early-season form

There were a number of impressive early-season performances from Ryston Runners members when they took to the streets for a varied weekend of road running.

Several athletes recorded personal bests, with 15 competitors in the mix for the Manchester Marathon.

Matthew Allen took the honours with the fastest time, clocking an excellent 2.49.53.

Simon Able just dipped outside the three-hour mark, with 3.00.47, before Will Honeybone claimed a seven-minute PB of 3.02.47.

Shaun Mann went a minute better with an eight-minute improvement on his previous best, clocking 3.12.01.

Mel Reed’s time of 3.32.57 was a six- minute pb, a similar improvement to that recorded by Julia Norman, who ran 3.45.06.

Juliette Meek broke four hours for the first time, by the skin of her teeth, with a two-minute PB of 3.59.34.

However, Mark Doughty knocked all these into touch with a phenomenal 25-minute improvement to 3.33.31.

Others to take part were: Warren Armstrong (3.16.55), Ian Milburn (3.21.32), Terry Leake (3.24.48), Amy Chapman (3.28.08), Eamonn McCusker (3.42.38) and Jeremy Navrady (3.49.10).

Gearing up for GEAR, eight Ryston Runners went to Lincoln to get a taste of what to expect – and most came away pleased.

First across the line was Matt Pyatt, in 12th place, with a new pb time of 32.58, his first time under 33 minutes, which represented an age grading of 85 per cent.

But even this prodigious effort was eclipsed by the performance of Jane Ashby.

Now in the last year of the W65 age group, Ashby ran 50.09, a pb by 45 seconds, and declared herself frustrated not to have shaved off the nine seconds that would have put her under the 50-minute mark.

This run gave her a phenomenal 91 per cent age grading and confirms her as one of the country’s top female master runners.

Personal bests were also recorded by Darren Easter (4th M45), 35.20 being a 25-second improvement on his previous best, and Paul Carter (45.02).

Martin Heeley’s time was almost a full minute’s improvement on his result in the Coltishall Jaguars 10k a week before, while Lisa Pyatt’s 44.54 was her best time since 2015, before the birth of her youngest son.

John Bowen (46.30) and Martin Blackburn (48.26) completed the Ryston contingent in the field of almost 5,000 finishers.

Bungay was the venue of choice for another five Ryston members, three of whom opted for 10k while the other two ran the half marathon.

Dan Pratt was first across the line, claiming the honours in the M40 category in a time of 40.30.

Lorena Latisaite finished second in the SW category – running 42 minutes – and Adam Howard separated these two, finishing in 41.39.

Pete Johnson won the M60 half marathon with a time just shy of 1.30 and Liz Blakie also completed this distance, but in a slower than usual time due to falling and injuring her knee.

The most exotic race location of all was that of Richard Watson, who took time out on his honeymoon to run in the Ford Island 10k in Honolulu, which he completed, in the sun and wind, recording a time of 43.21.