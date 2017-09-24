Ryston members in seventh heaven at final

Ryston’s under-13 boys’ team were placed seventh overall in the East Anglian League final.

Held at Bury St Edmunds, on Sunday, the best eight placed sides from the 19 teams were invited to take part.

The team of eight Ryston athletes maintained their qualifying position of seventh place.

Kieran Bell came away with two big personal bests.

He took four seconds off his 800m (2.53.5 mins) and added a 10-centimetre improvement to his high jump (1.20m), which was good enough for third in the B string.

David MacQueen also came away with a personal best, running 14.3 secs in the 100m to finish third in the B string.

Ryan Wood took a second of his best in hurdles, running 16.8 secs.

Jay Liczbinksi was second in the high jump, equalling his best of 1.35m, while Kit Howlett was just shy of 20m in the discus in torrential rain to finish fourth with 19.45m.

Liam Clare equalled his best in the hurdles running 14.2 secs for sixth.

Harry Wakefield achieved the same result in the 1500m in 5.15.0 and George Evans threw 3.26m in the shot.

The relay team of Kieran, Liam, David and Kit finished the day off extremely well, claiming third place with a time of 58.9 secs.

n Ryston’s Phil Thompson was absent from this year’s Round Norfolk Relay, but could hardly be accused of shirking a challenge after competing in the HOBO Robin Hood 100 Mile Ultra in Sherwood Forest.

Starting at 8am on Saturday, Thompson took 20 hours 49 mins to complete his first 100 mile and was placed sixth out of 85 finishers.

Although the course was relatively flat with no major climbs, it demanded both physical and mental strength of the highest order, which Thompson has in spades.