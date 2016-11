Ryston Park Golf Club annual men’s sausage supper was held on Wednesday, October 26 with the presentation of trophies.

Club captain Pam Taylor welcomed everyone, John Rice was Master of Ceremonies and club president Joe Flogdell presented the trophies. An enjoyable evening was had by all.

The clubhouse was packed when the dinner of sausages, mash and peas followed by cheese and biscuits was served by Classic Catering Services.