Search

Ryston Runner Duhig walks to love-Lee one-hour podium position

Ryston R

Ryston R

0
Have your say

The last Saturday of September is traditionally, in race walking circles, the day for “One Hour” races, and Ryston Runners AC’s Cath Duhig was among 30 competitors who lined up at Lee Valley track for the Enfield League fixture.

Component:1.7607224.1475244927, , ,$mergedBody