Ryston Runner Lily meets GB Olympic medallist

Two Ryston Runners athletes, at opposite ends of the age spectrum, were competing in the London area on Sunday.

In the south west, at Minet Park near Hillingdon in the RWA Festival of Racewalking, Cath Duhig came second in a 10K race walk staged as part of the supporting programme for the national 50K championships. Her time of 62:34 was just 12 seconds short of the winning time and gave her an 85 per cent result when age grading was applied. It was also her best time for the distance since 2012 and an age group PB.

In the north east, after competing in a hurdles event at Lee Valley, where she won a silver medal in a PB time, junior athlete Lily Teasdale met GB Olympic bronze medallist Desiree Henry, and got to wear her medal.

Lesley Robins ran in the Lincoln Half Marathon, completing the course in 1:36. which saw her achieve 2nd place in the W40 age group / 10th woman overall.