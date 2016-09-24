Ryston Runner Peter nets British Masters gold

In Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium, four Ryston Runners were involved in the British Masters Athletic Federation’s national championships, held later than usual this year due to the World Championships, at which all four plan to feature in October in Perth, Australia.

Oldest of the quartet, Peter Duhig, in the M65 category, took gold in the 2000m Steeplechase, and placed sixth and fifth in the 1500m and 800m respectively.

In each event he dipped decisively under the target of nine/six/three minutes he was looking for to assure him of his training progress, and all his times were improvements on anything he has run for a few years.

Next in the age pecking order, Paul Oakes went home with a silver medal from the M60 Pole Vault and a bronze from the Javelin, missing silver by a mere 24cm.

He also placed fourth in Discus and sixth in the Weight Throw.

In the W60 category Cath Duhig achieved two season’s and age group bests, and two silver medals, in the 3000m and 5000m racewalks.

Gaye Clarke’s preparation had been affected by illness in the week leading up to the championships so she had a reduced and cautious day’s competition on the Saturday, placing fourth in the W55 High Jump and 10th in Hammer.

Three Counties Support Joely’s 100th Parkrun

Saturday saw Three Counties RC members attend the local King’s Lynn Parkrun in support of Joely Apps running her 100th Parkrun.

Not only was there Apps’s 100th Parkrun to celebrate but also three members ran in PB times.

On Sunday, Bethany Lakey-Gathercole ran her first ever 10K in Reigate, finishing in a fantastic time of 01:13:26. Meanwhile Marc completed the Run Reigate Half Marathon the single-lap course takes in a combination of beautiful rural Surrey countryside and country lanes. Whilst in Rutland, Jonny and Jodie Clark and Lauren Day ran the Rutland Half Marathon.

King’s Lynn 5K Parkrun: Mark Southwood – 21:17 (PB), Anthony Betts – 23:57 (PB), Karen Smith – 24:12 (PB), Sarah Melton-Whitelam – 27:14, Colin Apps – 27:15, Joely Apps – 31:50. Run Reigate 10K: Bethany Lakey-Gathercole – 01:13:26 (PB). Run Reigate Half Marathon: Marc Martin – 01:58:30. Rutland Half Marathon: Lauren Day – 01:57:12, Jodie Clark – 01:57:46, Jonny Clark – 01:57:47.