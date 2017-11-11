Ryston Runners duo burn it up in 10k race

Two Ryston Runners celebrated November 5 by taking part in the Bonfire Burn 10k at Histon near Cambridge on Sunday.

Blustery conditions made the running quite hard, but Darren Easter still finished in sixth place overall in 38.04.

He would have won the M45 category, had there been one, but was still second M40 to cross the line.

John Hopgood, relatively new to competitive running, felt the effects of his fourth race in five weekends.

After a very promising first 5k, which saw him on target for a 37-minute clocking, he was forced to ease off the pace to finish in 40.32.

n At Ryston Runners’ AGM last Thursday, Gareth Hunt stepped aside after two very busy and effective years as chairman.

He was replaced by the club secretary, Richard Dickson who, in his turn, was replaced in the position by Penny Seeger.

There were several new faces appointed to the committee, to support the work already being done by the existing members, giving rise to great optimism for the year to come for the club.

Karen Smith and Gill Hart were awarded the club’s two London Marathon places for next April, and several members were notified of their success in qualifying for a Hancock Hare for achieving the specified time for covering five miles in a race.

n The final competition in the 2017 Norfolk Sportshall League series is on November 18, and Ryston would be pleased to hear from any other junior members who would like to take part in what is a fun day of sport, as well as being a great introduction to competitive athletics.