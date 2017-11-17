Ryston Runners make it a one-two-three at inaugural George Munday event

Ryston Runners enjoyed unprecedented success at the inaugural George Munday 10k road race hosted by Three Counties Running Club.

In the men’s race, Ryston dominated the top end of the field with a one-two-three, meaning they also claimed the men’s team prize on the day.

The event, which was based at Leverington Social Club, near Wisbech, attracted almost 200 finishers.

It was affected by strong winds, which meant that achieving target times on what is potentially a very quick course was always going to be a tough call.

Callum Stanforth finished first for Ryston’s men in 34.18, some five seconds ahead of Matt Pyatt, enjoying the feeling of running well again after a few months struggling with a virus.

Matt Allen, with whom his team mate, Pyatt, was involved in a tumble at 5k, but executed a near-perfect parachute landing roll to come out of it unscathed, was third in 35.11.

The age categories applied to this race were a little unorthodox (18-30; 31-45; 45-60; 60+) but Pauline Drewery was second home in her category to finish (45th/48.34), while Jane Ashby was third in hers (71st/ 51.34).

While most others were making the wind the excuse for not recording their best times, Keith Morris (40th) ran a blinder to post a PB of 48.10, only a few weeks after completing the Venice Marathon with a knee problem.

Sue Smith (197th) recorded a post-chemo PB of 84.05, some three minutes faster than her previous attempt at the distance earlier in the year.

Other Ryston places and times: 7 Warren Armstrong 37.45, 13 Jonathan Hawes 41.56, 22 Martin Heeley 43.37, 35 Julia Norman 47.07, 51 Kate Penn 49.05, 54 Juliette Meek 49.14, 81 Pauline Sparrow 53.10, 82 Sarah Partridge 53.11, 83 Jason Hawes 52.17, 106 Wendy Fisher 55.24.

Not only did the host outfit Three Counties Running Club triumph with the race they also triumphed in it.

Under-18 male runner Morgan Harrison was first home in age category with a time of 40.55PB.

Karen Louise won the category of 1st female 18-30 in a time of 46.35PB and Nicole Coughlin won the category of 1st female 31-45 in a time of 44.31.

The ladies team also won the 1st female team home. The team consisted of Louise, Coughlin and Lauren Day (48.44PB).

Many runners afterwards expressed their appreciation of the finisher’s medal, which featured a Poppy design, appropriate for the weekend fixture which fell on Remembrance Sunday.

n Ryston Runners Athletic Club train at Lynnsport on a Monday between 6.15pm and 7.15pm for juniors and between 7.30pm and 8.30pm for seniors.

They also meet on a Wednesday from 7pm to 8pm for strength and conditioning until Christmas, and at Downham Federation Club on a Thursday between 7pm and 8pm.