Ryston Runners notch category win in Round Norfolk Relay

The majority of Ryston Runners athletes in a busy weekend were involved in the Round Norfolk Relay, in its 30th year of competition.

The Ryston Open team came second in their category, completing the 17 stages of the course in 21 hours 29 mins 45 secs. The women’s team won their category with a composite time of 25:59:36. The mixed “C” team finished in 27:15:22.

Ryston C Chris Chapman at Burnham Overy Staithe

Team positions confirmed: Open category Ryston ‘A’ 2nd; also first Norfolk Club. Women’s teams: Ryston 1st (23rd overall). Club class: Ryston ‘C’ 15th (33rd overall). Individual performances: 2nd SM Matt Pyatt; 2nd Master Pete Johnson (also 3rd in the age graded competition); 2nd Junior Woman Annie Rooks.

EDP Trophy, Fastest on Stage 1: Chris Balmer. Darryl Davis Trophy, Best Age Grade on Stage 4: Tony Savage.

Stage places. Stage 1: 1 Chris Balmer, 1st Woman Susan Matthews; 3: 2 Gareth Hunt; 5: 1 James O’Neill; 7: 2 Malcolm Tuff; 9: 2 Woman Lesley Robins; 10: 1 Woman Nicky Wnek (category record); 11: 2 Warren Armstrong; 12: 2 Matt Pyatt; 14: 1 Adam Matthews; 17: 1 Callum Stanforth.