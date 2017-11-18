Ryston Runners out in force at a number of events

The wild, windy weekend just gone saw members of Ryston Runners AC up to their usual variety of athletics antics.

On Saturday, seven members took part in the King’s Forest 50k, promoted by Positive Steps, of Bury St Edmunds, who are making quite a mark on the ultra running organisation scene in the eastern region.

Making a mark on this particular event was Richard Ebbs, who won the men’s race, covering the forest course in 3.50.32.

Phil Thompson was fifth in 4.15.51.

Also dipping under the five-hour mark were Lesley Robins (6th woman/4.56.58), Graeme Leeson (30th/4.56.59) and Stewart Robins (31st/4.57.34).

Stewart, making his debut at this sort of event, said: “It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done and I wouldn’t have finished without the support of Lesley, Graeme and Phil Twite.

Phil Twite – not currently a Ryston member – ran 4.56.38.

A huge achievement was recognised on the day with Karen Smith (19th woman/5.52.01) being presented with a grand slammer award by organiser Kevin Marshall to mark her having completed the Peddars Way Ultra, The Norfolk 100K and the King’s Forest 50k, all in the same season.

Karen, who was, as is often the case, joined on this run by her husband, Andy (69th/5.52.00), also fitted in a run in the Reykjavik Marathon in the same timespan.

Staying off-road, Sunday saw nine Ryston members take part in West Norfolk Athletic Club’s annual cross-country event at Houghton Hall.

Stong wind and rain made conditions testing.

Nic Bensley won his age category, with Malcolm Tuff finishing second in the male masters, while Mel Reed was fourth in the senior women.

Also competing were Les Scott (10th in masters) Tony Savage (6th in masters), David Lane, back from illness, (14th in masters) Gill Hart (9th in female masters), Liz Blakie (6th in female masters) and Ian Hogarth (5th senior men) and Rosie Booth was second under-15 girl.