Ryston Runners sccop Carl Baldwin Trophy

Athletes from Ryston Runners were in medal-winning form at the EMAC 2016 Track and Field League finals on Sunday afternoon.

Held at the Bedford Athletics Stadium and sponsored by the Sports Injury Clinic and supported by Medals for All, the day brought out the best in both individuals and teams.

Ryston were placed third in both the men’s and women’s sections before being awarded the Carl Baldwin Trophy for the best combined performances.

Team manager Helen Reed proudly accepted the medals and trophy on behalf of all involved in what was a great team effort from Ryston, who ensured that every event was covered.

Two club age group records were broken by Stuart Howlett, in the M50 javelin with a throw of 40m 04, and Cath Duhig in the W60 2000m walk with a time of 11.41.4, which was also a league record.

First places were achieved by both Howlett and Duhig, while Liz Blakie made it a double first in the women’s 2000m walk.

Also taking top spot were: Paul Oakes M60 javelin, hammer and pole vault, Marie French W35 3000m and Marlene Simmonds in the W60 discus and javelin.

A number of athletes covered a multiplicity of events, with Kelly De Gol (nine) and Jo Isbill (eight) leading the way.

Linda Marshall, who last year crashed out horribly in the 400 metre hurdles, returned to the track to lay to rest the ghosts of this memory to run a storming final leg of the W50 medley relay.

This was after Sue Smith, who is about to embark on a course of chemotherapy to combat a recently discovered cancer, had displayed her typical courage and sportsmanship by supporting the team all day and running the opening leg of this same relay.

The women’s team comprised: Kelly De Gol, Jo Isbill, Jane Ashby, Karen Wood, Gill Hart, Marie French, Lisa Pyatt, Linda Marshall, Liz Blakie, Cath Duhig, Sue Smith and Marlene Simmonds.

Representing the men were: Paul Harrison, Stuart Howlett, Jeff Reed, Che Plant, Keith Morris, Matt Pyatt, Tony Savage, Peter Duhig, Christopher Milnes, Pete Johnson, Paul Firmage, David Lane, Ian Hogarth, and Paul Oakes.

Officiating for Ryston were : Paul Firmage, Neil Borrmann, Gareth Hunt, Rebecca Tuff and Eva Roberts.

Retiring as organiser of the League after several seasons, Peter Duhig presented the Carl Baldwin Trophy to team manager Reed with a considerable sense of pride and satisfaction.

n In the Great North Run on Sunday, Sophie Tarsey knocked eight minutes off her half-marathon PB time when recording 2.16.09.

n Ryston Runners AC also had representatives in the Vilnius 10k.

On a hot day and on a hilly course, Katie Moyle recorded 59.07, Andy Moyle 59.08 and Audrius Jasiulaitis 1.05.08.

n The club have received Clubmark status for another three years.

This is largely thanks to the work done by welfare officer Mick Ennis, who compiled all of the documents needed, together with some assistance from Bec Tuff.

Clubmark confirmed that the policies and procedures required for administering the club, and particularly for catering for junior athletes, are all in place.

England Athletics representative Tanya Spurling visited the club during a training session at Lynnsport on Monday night to finalise the ratification of the status renewal.