Ryston’s Lesley records a monster win

A huge variety of distances and objectives characterised the activities of Ryston Runners AC members over the weekend.

Lesley Robins, Phil Thompson, Graeme Leeson, and Will Honeybone featured in the Ely Monster Run Fest.

The Monster Run Fest, which was run in very warm conditions, started at Ely Cathedral before making its way into Cambridge, following the River Cam into Cambridge.

Robins finished top of the podium in the Women’s 42 kilometre event, keeping pace with Thompson for most of the way, while Leeson dropped back a little at 30k.

All three made the top 15 of the 90 finishers.

Honeybone opted for the marathon distance and finished third overall in 3.13.31.

Ex-Ryston clubmate Phil Twite was seventh in 6.39.02, Robins was eighth overall in 6.39.03 and Leeson 12th in 6.59.28.

Andy Smith also opted for an Ultra weekend, participating in the Kings Forest event.

Also running a marathon on Sunday was Barry Smith, who made it into the top half of the field of 1,102 finishers, placing 506th in 4.18.48.

Meanwhile Tim Rudd celebrated his wedding anniversary by accompanying his daughter, Holly Watson, who was running in her first-ever half marathon.

In Winchester, where Watson is based with the army, the pair crossed the line in 2 hours 15 minutes.

The Jolly Jaguars 10k, at Coltishall, saw Lorena Latisaite pick up the honours as third senior woman.

Lorena Latisaite posted a time of 42.43.

She lost second place in the last mile and ended up three seconds adrift, but it was still a fine effort following a recent bout of food poisoning.

Adam Matthews made short work of the Sandringham 10k, winning by some four minutes from his nearest rival, despite anchoring back in the second half of the run to finish in a time of 36.20.

Jonny Lambert was fourth in 43.21 and Andrew McNamara 35th in 51.01.

Completing a busy weekend for Ryston members, Stef Harding ran 4.09 in the Berlin Marathon.