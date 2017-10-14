Ryston’s Nic closes in on sub 80-minute half marathon

Ryston Runners members recorded a host of personal best times at the Perkins Great Eastern Run half marathon at Peterborough on Sunday.

More than 20 Ryston athletes took part in the big local event of the weekend.

Raising the bar on the personal best times was Nic Bensley, who reduced his best time by almost 1.5 minutes to edge ever closer to a sub-80 by clocking 1.20.16.

Cheryl Brown noted a five-minute PB to dip under two hours for the first time in 1.59.43, while Tim Rudd shaved more than two minutes off his previous best, clocking 1.40.24.

Jane Ashby, despite coming up with all sorts of excuses for why she thought she’d had a bad run, realised she had in fact run a 20-second PB of 1.53.45.

John Hopgood recorded a very creditable 1.24.08 in his first crack at this distance and Kate Penn knocked three minutes off her previous best time.

Other Ryston results: Matt Pyatt 1.15.35, Warren Armstrong 1.21.21, Ben Foxwell 1.31.03, Jason Stone 1.32.10, Oliver Foxwell 1.32.29, Darren Smith 1.36.16, Ian Milburn 1.39.22, Lydia Growns 1.39.28, Barry Smith 1.43.15, Julia Norman 1.47.50, Kate Penn 1.48.20, Juliette Meek 1.50.31, Keith Morris 1.51.24, Frances Rayner 1.52.40, Paul Carter 1.56.11, Jane Perham 1.57.20, Steve Collis 2.03.31, Claire Emery 2.16.05, Sharon Childs 2.16.39, Samantha Simper 2.16.39, Peter Brown 2.17.40, Ivan Nunn 2.25.19.

Having only ever completed big city marathons, Pauline Drewery went to the other extreme at the weekend, running in the more remote and sparsely supported Yorkshire Marathon.

Despite finding the last six miles somewhat tough, Drewery still recorded a very worthy time of 3.48.14.

Ryston’s Tony Savage ran the Oxford Half Marathon for the third year in a row on Sunday in perfect sunny conditions on a flat, fast course.

Savage managed his best time so far for the event, finishing in 1.34.43, with the help of the 1.35 pacemaker, for 726th overall and 14th male 55-60 from over 8,300 runners.

Full results available at: www.virginsport.com

A recent Ryston recruit made his marathon mark by running 2.52 at Chester as part of a selected England team.

Ultra specialist Richard Ebbs added his name to the still relatively short list of those Ryston members who have run sub-three hours for the iconic distance.