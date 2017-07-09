Ryston’s Robert continues fine sprint record

Teenage athlete Robert MacQueen was at it again during the weekend when competing in the Norwich Eastern Young Athletics League.

MacQueen continued his fantastic season in sprint races by claiming the under-15 boys’ titles in both the 100 (12.3) and 200 metres (25.5).

He was also part of the 4 x 100m team, which displayed the talent of young sprinters in West Norfolk with fellow Ryston athlete Joe McNulty and Joe and Alfie Williams joining him, to see off the likes of Bedford, Thurrock, Ipswich and Norwich.

McNulty also took part in the 300m in which he ran a personal best time of 45.8.

Mia Moore, competing in the under-15 girls’ category, was second in her 300m with a PB of 46.3 before setting a new long jump PB of 3.83m as well as clocking 2.44 in the 800m.

In the under-15 boys, Charlie Wakefield was second with a time of 2.10.8, while Kirsten Baker recorded 6.11 in the under-13 girls 1500m.

Also for the under-13 girls, Bea Honeybone had a very successful day, leaping to a new long jump PB of 4.17m which was good enough for second.

She backed it up in the javelin with a throw of 23.06m and also ran a very good time of 14.8 in her first-ever 70m hurdles race.

Also in the hurdles was Lily Teasdale who clocked 16.3, as well as running 16.4 in the 100m.

Lucy Oakley threw a big PB in the shot putt (5.46m) to take fourth and also ran 15.0 in the 100m and 32.7 in the 200m.

Saffron Teasdale threw well in discus with 13.54m before clearing 1.10m in the high jump.

It was a very successful first competition for under-17 Ryston athlete Ben Rayner, who jumped a new best in high jump to take second with 1.75m.

He also long jumped 5.42m to win the B String and ran 25.7 for the 200m.

Bailey Took was second in the under-15 boys’ javelin (29.60m) as well as winning the B string discus (21.37m).

Kyle Berry ran 27.7 in the 200m, and cleared 1.35m in the high jump and 4.37m in the long jump.

In the under-13 boys, Ryan Wood cleared 3.85m in the long jump and set a new shot putt PB with a throw of 5.48m.

Wood finished a busy day, running just off his PB in the 100m with a time of 15.2.

David MacQueen, in the same age group, ran 14.9 in the 100m for fourth and 32.4 in the 200m.

George Evans’ highlight came in the long jump with an excellent jump of 2.95m.

At the other end of the age scale, both Gaye Clarke and Paul Harrison were team managers for the Eastern Masters AC squad at the annual Inter Area match at Solihull, as well as competing themselves.

Harrison led by example, winning the M50 long jump with 5.10m, which ranks him fourth in UK, and placing second in the triple jump with an excellent 10.94m.