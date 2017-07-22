Ryston youngsters display record-breaking form

Ryston Runners youngsters set four new club records in the latest East Anglian League match at Bury St Edmunds.

And to complete a triumphant day for all involved, Ryston’s under-13 boys’ team won their age group competition.

Hannah Brown improved two of her own under-20 women’s club records when recording 25.9 seconds in the 200m and 58.1 in the 400m for first places in both events.

Thea Howlett, competing in her first-ever triple jump competition, leapt out to 10.39m to claim the under-17 girls’ club record and third place overall in a highly-competitive senior women’s contest.

The final club record was set by Robert MacQueen, who has come agonisingly close to the under-15 boys’ 100m best on multiple occasions this season.

MacQueen equalled the record set 15 years ago with a time of 12.2 to take third place.

There were plenty of other great individual performances throughout the whole team, especially from the under-13 boys on their way to team success.

Liam Clare won his 75m hurdles in a new personal best time of 14.2, as well as setting a season’s best in the 100m with 14.3 for third.

David MacQueen won all three of his events: the 100m B string in 14.4, the 200m A string in 29.9 (equalling his PB in both) and long jump B string 4.10m.

Kit Howlett won the javelin with a throw of 23.75m and followed it up by setting a new PB of 22.22m in the discus.

Jay Liczbinski, in his second club competition, did brilliantly, winning his high jump in 1.35m and the B string 200m in 30.2 secs.

Ryan Wood set a new personal best in the 800m with a time of 2.52.8 and George Evans repeated the feat in the shot with a throw of 4.20m.

In the under-13 girls, Lucy Oakley set two new PBs of 32.3 secs in the 200m (4th) and 5.66m in the shot (1st B string).

Lily-May Collison set a new 200m PB of 31.3 secs.

Bea Honeybone equalled her shot PB with 6.67m for second as well as replicating the result in the long jump with 3.84m.

Matilda Loram ran a new PB of 16.4 in hurdles, just behind Lily Teasdale who was fourth in 16.3 secs.

Mia Moore had a very successful day for the under-15 girls, setting two new PBs as well as an equal best.

She finished third in 300m (45.6), third in the 800m (2.39.2) and long jumped 3.96m.

Mai Loram, also in the same age group, ran 5.51.9 in the 1500m and jumped 3.73m in the long jump.

Howlett, in addition to her triple jump success, won her 300m (43.8) and was placed third in the discus (23.54m).

Jessica Boxall competed well, running 13.5 in the 100m as well as finishing one place behind Thea in the 300m (47.1).

As well as setting a new best in 100m, Robert MacQueen took 0.3 seconds off his 200m PB with a time of 25.0, which was good enough for the win.

Also in the under-15 boys, Joe McNulty set two PBs of 28.0 secs in the 200m (3rd B string) and 45.3 secs (4th A string).

Archie Bell, in the under-17 boys, set a new discus PB of 30.62m for second and was placed third in the javelin with 31.20m.

In the senior men’s event, Callum Stanforth ran a 1500m season’s best of 4.14.3, Gareth Hunt threw 28.19m in the discus for second before repeating the feat in the high jump (1.75m) and triple jump, and finished third in the long jump.

Paul Harrison won the B string triple jump with 11.07m and Stuart Howlett threw 26.30m to take second in the B string discus.