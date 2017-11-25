Sam sets the standard for West Norfolk under-11 boys

Sam Nash rattled up a hat-trick of podium places as West Norfolk Athletics Club members rounded off a successful season in the the Norfolk Sportshall League.

Nash was second in the standing long jump and vertical jump and third in the two-lap to help the under-11 boys team to a third-place finish at the UEA Sportspark in Norwich.

Nash received valuable support from fellow juniors Alfie Bone, William Broad, George Davies, Thomas O’Neill and Charlie Tunmore as the team also finished third overall for the season.

There were also second places for Tunmore in the speed bounce and Broad in the chest push to seal an excellent team effort.

A depleted under-11 girls’ team was made up of Ester Broad, on debut, and Sophie Garrett.

Garrett battled well even after a fall into the boards to continue and complete the paarlauf relay with Broad.

West Norfolk’s under-13 girls’ team consisted of Annie Bastian, Martha Broad, Holly Lawrence, Charlotte Moore, Lily Teasdale and Sennen Tonkin.

The team were involved in a highly-competitive age division, were sixth on the day and fifth overall over the season.

Lawrence was second in the speed bounce and fifth in the 6-lap with Tonkin repeating the feat in the standing long jump.

In the under-15 girls’ age group, in which athletes all compete as individuals, Amber Scott enjoyed yet another highly-consistent competition.

Scott finished third on the day for the third time this season but unfortunately missed out on a medal by finishing fourth overall.

Other West Norfolk athletes competing in the age category were Elizabeth Wood, who finished 11th overall and Ruby Schwarz who finished 19th.

Finally, in the under-15 boys’ age group, West Norfolk dominated, not only on the day, but also for the season.

Alfie Williams, following in his older brothers footsteps, took the win on the day and for the season.

In his first season at this age group Joe Williams was fantastic to take the runners-up berth on the day and also for the season.

All of the young athletes representing West Norfolk were a credit to the club, showing great determination and effort to produce the results they achieved.