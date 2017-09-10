Sandringham A and Watlington clinch Brewery League cup success

Sandringham A and Watlington Bowls Clubs have ended their respective seasons with some silverware.

On a perfect afternoon to play bowls, the Brewery League cup finals were played on two excellent neutral greens in Lynn.

The league Knockout Cup final between Sandringham A and Terrington Memorial Bowls Club was played at Globe Bowls Club.

The green played and ran very well, but had its tricks, especially when playing a roving cott (jack) game when a three-foot count makes scoring even more difficult.

However, both teams mastered the green very well, in what was a very competitive match.

The quality of the teams meant that when the final end was played two blocks from each team won their respective games.

However, as it was a ‘total shots match’ the winners, by eight shots was Sandringham A, captained by Bernie Amos, who received the cup from the league chair, Mr Brian Denham.

The captain of the Memorial team, George Girdlestone, congratulated Sandringham on their win.

He also thanked the Globe for their hospitality and all others involved in the organisation of the afternoon.

Meanwhile, over at the green of the King’s Lynn Club, the old cliche of ‘a game of two halves’, was played out between teams from Watlington and Wolferton.

To be totally accurate, it was a game of ‘three-quarters to one’.

This was because the majority of the game was dominated by Watlington to the extent that by the 15th end they led by 60 shots to 38.

Lesser teams would have baulked at this deficit, but the Wolferton team rallied to close the gap to a single shot on the final end of the final match.

The holding bowl in the end altered several times, but by the final count Watlington held shot to win the cup by two shots.

League secretary Kevin Johnson presented the two sides with their awards and thanked the Lynn Club for the use of their facilities, and the two sides for the entertainment and quality of the match.

Congratulations must also go to the league winners (and runner-ups), namely: Division One: Globe (Wolferton) and Division Two Great Massingham (Sandringham B).

l See right panel for the latest tables from the Middleton and District Bowls League.