Sandringham catch up Castle Rising who lose top-table cricket clash

Norfolk Cricket League Round-Up by Tim Porter

Castle Rising narrowly lost their top-of-the-table clash to Saxlingham by a mere nine runs.

Oli Browne (53) and Mohammed Nifras (58) led the way for the home side who moved clear at the top of Division One as they piled up 217-7, while Paul Hudson’s knock of 57 was not quite enough for the visitors.

Sandringham are two points behind in third place as they comfortably beat Overstrand thanks mainly to Steve Dobing’s 74*, but they need to hit the top two to earn promotion to the Norfolk Alliance.

St Andrews beat Kirkley & Belton, while the other two games were washed out.

Level 2 West saw leaders Narborough sit out, but Reepham & Salle dodged the showers to close the gap, George Wright (3-6) and Mark Lester (3-15) whipping out East Harling in a 20 over game.

Drayton, Great Ellingham and Garboldisham B managed a win despite the rain.

Division 3 West saw a low scoring encounter between Swaffham and Sandringham, Adrian Nicol taking 4-18 as Swaffham were bundled out for 84. However Matt Brockman-Smith took 5-11 and Ben Mills 4-20 as Swaffham won by 10 runs (all scores on right).

Chris Williamson took 5-21 for Thornham in their win.

Level 4 sees leaders Hockwold (NW) winning, while it looks like Boughton and Castle Rising A will scrap it out for second place.