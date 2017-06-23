Sandringham duo displace Castle Rising at summit of Norfolk Cricket League

Norfolk Cricket League Round-Up

Sandringham displace Castle Rising at the top of Division One, as they beat them by 97 runs.

John Peverett (74) and Ben Melton (64no) did the damage with the bat, while Rising remain in second.

Overstrand move to third as basement side Castle Acre could not raise a team.

Narborough march on at Level Two, as they remain unbeaten. Jimmy Grass took 7-36 for the 2West leaders.

Beeston still head Div 3West despite a heavy defeat against Sandringham A.

At Level 4, Hockwold lead their respective division. Richard Mail took 5-43 in Hockwold’s win as they replaced Rising A at the head of 4NW.

SCORES, Division 1

Castle Rising 160 all out (38.4 overs; Rob Child 26, Robert Wilson 39, Vincent Hart 35; Callum Lee 2-28, Jake Burton 2-41, Chris Smith 3-32, Ben Melton 2-13) 7pts lost to Sandringham 257-7 (45ov; Peverett 74, Melton 64*, James Hearmon 31, Callum Lee 22, Jake Burton not out 18; Matt Taylor 4-48) 26pts by 97 runs.

Division 2 West

Garboldisham 3rds 198-8 (45; Jordan Grass 10-2-36-7) 7pts lost to Narborough 202-7 (44.4; Matthew Coe 11, Sam Jones 10, Daniel King 10, Danny Yeates Cornwall 10, Matthew Steeles not out 65, Mark Hammond 23, Stephen King 20) 25pts by 3 wickets.

Gooderstone 60 all out (23.2; Keith Morgan 13, Nicholas Morgan 14, William Rust 12) 1pts lost to Reepham & Salle 63-1 (10.5; William Rust 1-23) 26pts by 9 wickets.

Division 3 West

Heacham 139 all out (42.4; Adam Darlow 33, Matthew Blake 24, Matthew Wright 14, Tom Wallace not out 12) 4pts lost to North Elmham 140-2 (36.1) 25pts by 8 wickets.

Sandringham 2nds 189-9 (45; Sid Dobing 26, Craig Thaxton 54, Curtis Senter 41, Jack Chilvers 22, Jamie Smith not out 13) 25pts beat Beeston 87 all out (25.5; Callum Gurbutt 8.5-3-32-4, Jack Chilvers 3-20, Adrian Nicol 3-14 ) 6pts by 102 runs.

Snettisham 2nds 24pts, Bircham 2nds -24pts.

Swaffham 2nds 135 all out (31.1; James Dorling 27, Ben Mills 53, Matthew Friend 10) 8pts lost to Saham Toney 2nds 263 all out (43.5; Harry Exley 3-36, Matthew Friend 2-56, Jordan Twiddy 3-15) 26pts by 128 runs.

Division 4 North West

Boughton 121-1 (25; Darren Ebbs 16, Ashley Legge not out 68, Oliver Short not out 28; David Lane 1-25) 26pts beat Gooderstone 2nds 120 all out (40.3; Nathan Cross 58, Rob Crockford no 25; Darren Gibson 2-20, Matthew Mills 3-7) 3pts by 9 wickets.

Mundford 2nds 190 all out (40.5; Sam Eales 2-33, Callum Robinson 2-24, Alan Thulbourne 5-26) 7pts lost to Denver 2nds 191-7 (43; Robinson 61, Joseph Porter 14, Elspeth Straffon-Lawrence 24, Alan Thulbourne not out 44, Ryan Folker 22) 25pts by 3 wickets.

Narborough 2nds 144 all out (39; Peter Crisp 30, Robert Crisp 18, Anthony Reeve 19, Joshua Sadler 15, Oli Wynne 24, Tony Exley 10; Martin Butcher 2-20, Garry Butcher 3-30) 7pts lost to Hockwold 2nds 197-8 (45; Malcolm Wright 46, Gavin Martin 46, Martin Butcher 43, Aaron Keaney 20, Garry Butcher 14; Tony Exley 2-34, Anthony Reeve 4-48 and hat-trick, Harry Eves 2-29) 25pts by 53 runs.

Happisburgh are surprisingly second bottom after Felthorpe whipped them out for 76, Marcus Leak grabbing 5-37 and Ethan Derrick 4-11, while St Andrews won thanks to Imran Mohammed’s 89. Saxlingham put 300 past Kirkley & Belton despite Abdul Rehman’s 5-59, Craig Beeden (86), Alex Browne (73) and Joe Lewis (60) the main contributors.