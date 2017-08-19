Sandringham move into second spot

Norfolk Cricket League Round-Up by Tim Porter

With two games to go, Saxlingham are 23 points clear at the head of Division One after beating St Andrews.

Sandringham move into second place thanks to Joe Peveritt (52) and Callum Lee (58) after beating Happisburgh, who have been demoted.

Castle Acre join Happisburgh in Level Two after being shot out for 69 by Kirkley and Belton, all ten wickets unusually being bowled.

Yarmouth look set to join them, despite upsetting Castle Rising and ending their title hopes.

Simon Ruddick (63) and Mark Thompson (53) headed the run chase, while Overstrand’s long unbeaten home record continued as they beat Felthorpe.

Level Two leaders Narborough and Caister have confirmed their promotions, Narborough overcoming East Harling, while Caister squeezed past Gillingham in a low-scoring encounter.

Southwold, Aylsham St Giles, Reepham and Salle and Garboldisham B are all scrapping it out for the

final promotion spot, Jakir Hussain grabbing 5-18 as Aylsham beat Southwold.

At the other end of the tables, winless Holt, Blundeston and Somerleyton drop to Level Three, Tim Woods crashing 102 for Drayton as they beat Holt.

Rollesby return to Level Two at the first time of asking as they sealed promotion from East with a comfortable win at Acle B, while Kirkley, Belton and Ketteringham Hall are jostling to join them.

Mellis will be heading Central, while Wensum beat Malayalees in a close encounter and are favourites to step up.

Saham Toney and Beeston are favourites to move up from the West, Matt White picking up 4-2 in Beeston’s win, while Southwold A, Bircham A and Lowestoft B will all be playing Level Four cricket in 2018.

Coltishall and Martham sealed their promotions from 4NE with easy wins, while Hockwold from 4NW have joined them.

Mallards and Bungay from 4SE are in pole position to step up, as are Old Buckenham and Swanton Morley from 4SW.

n See page 76 for the weekend results.