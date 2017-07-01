Sandringham remain clear at top of Norfolk League

The Norfolk League season has now reached the halfway point, and Sandringham remain clear at the top of Division One.

Joe Peveritt led their title charge with a massive 163 not out in their win over St Andrews. Castle Rising also won to keep on their heels.

At the bottom end of the table, Castle Acre picked up a crucial victory against Happisburgh thanks in no small part to Elliott Whiting’s 142 not out and four for five with the ball.

Over in Two West, Narborough and Reepham and Salle are separated by a single point at the summit.

Saham Toney A remain clear in Three West after Craig Ellis top-scored with 83 in their win over Snettisham A.

Jim Parker’s 6 for 3 was the highlight as Heacham demolished Sandringham A for 60.

In Four West, Jack Southgate fell eight runs short of his century as Dersingham II posted 206 for 9 against Castle Rising in their 45 overs.

Shinoj Philip was the pick of the Rising attack with 4 for 32.

In reply, a solid batting effort, led by Roshan Samarathunga’s half-century, saw Rising home by four wickets.

Fifties for Denver openers Callum Robinson and Tom Gilbert set the foundations for a seven-wicket success against Narborough who were bowled out for 181.

Duncan Fuller returned the figures of 10-6-10-6 as Gooderstone II dismissed Munford II for 146.

In reply, Nathan Cross (63 not out) and Adrian Seymour (53 not out) saw Gooderstone home for the loss of only one wicket.

In the T20 competition, Snettisham beat Thornham to complete the first phase of the tournament.

Group winners move forward to the cup phase while the runners-up go into the plate phase.