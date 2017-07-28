Sandringham stay in touch with Norfolk Cricket League leaders

Have your say

Norfolk Cricket League Round-Up

By Tim Porter

Morning league leaders Castle Rising are just a single point behind Saxlingham after they slipped up at Kirkley & Belton, Sajid Ali (44*) and Karan Sharma (57*) putting on 110 for the eighth wicket for the home side.

Sandringham ensured that they stayed in touch thanks in no small part to Chris Smith’s 5-24. Craig Wright’s 84 helped St Andrews to a big win over struggling Happisburgh, while Castle Acre boosted their survival hopes with a win at Great Yarmouth, Michael Edwards grabbing 3-39.

Over in 2West, leaders Narborough were inactive as Holt conceded, Reepham and Salle slipped up at Beetley, Alex Jenkins hitting 41 for the home side, while Rob Free’s 69 ensured a win for East Harling who are just behind in third place. Garboldisham B also picked up a win.

Rain wrecked most of the programmes in 3West, while Saham Toney continue at the head of West.

Rain also ruined the top of the table clash in 4NW, as Hockwold and Castle Rising were abandoned, newcomers Boughton taking full advantage to move to second.

Division 1

Great Yarmouth 114 all out (43 overs; Michael Edwards 3-39) 3pts lost to Castle Acre 115-3 (38.2ov; Edwards 28, Tom Brown not out 37, Elliot Whiting no 23) 25pts by 7 wickets.

Kirkley & Belton 164-7 (45; Mahesh Sannakki 10-4-12-4) 25pts beat Castle Rising 155 all out (43.5; Matt Taylor 50, Josh Widdowson 38) 6pts by 9 runs.

Sandringham 106-3 (23.1; Joe Peveritt 35) 22pts beat Felthorpe 105-9 (45; Ben Melton 2-23, Chris Smith 9-3-24-5) 3pts by 7 wickets.

Division 2 West

Narborough 24pts, Holt -24pts.

Division 3 West

Beeston 126-9 (35; Anthony Sadler 3-22, Duncan Rix 8-2-10-1, Kevin Dix 2-27) 25pts beat Heacham 93-8 (35; Adam Darlow 34) 8pts. Match reduced to 35 overs.

Saham Toney 2nds 149 all out (36.4; Daniel Blackmur 2-31, Cameron Bear 2-30, Jamie Smith 3-4) 24pts beat Sandringham 2nds 44 all out (21.5; Bradley Tennant 15, Jack Chilvers 11) 6pts by 105 runs.

Swaffham 2nds 0-0 6pts, Snettisham 2nds 160-3 (45; Connor Grief 77 not out, Pete Rose 37 not out; Matthew Elliott 2-24) 9pts, rain.

Thornham 66-3 (20.3; Bobby Richardson 21; Alfie Cator 3-8) 25pts beat Bircham 2nds 65 all out (37.1; Andy Bishop 15; Christopher Williamson 10-3-12-1, Sean Wright 10-5-11-2, Will Symington 7-1-8-2, Adnaan Tyabji 1-12, Adrian Siddle 2-15, Eoghan Forde 1-3) 2pts by 7 wickets.

Division 4 North West

Boughton 83-3 (22.4; Oliver Short 23) 25pts beat Mundford 2nds 82 all out (32.4) 3pts by 7 wickets.

Castle Rising 2nds 128-5 (36; Robert Wilson 49, Roshan Samarathunga no 44; Martin Butcher 10-3-32-3) 8pts, Hockwold 2nds 7pts, rain.

Dersingham 2nds 122 all out (33.1; Jack Southgate 30; Joe Friend 2-24, Oliver Reynolds 7-3-14-4, Oli Wynne 2-8) 7pts lost to Narborough 2nds 124-8 (43; Sam Jones 30, Robert Crisp no31; Ben Southgate 10-1-19-2, Alex Havers 2-22, Neil Pickering 10-3-13-3) 24pts by 2 wickets.

Saxlingham climbed to the top of the Division One table with their ninth successive win as they comfortably beat Overstrand by 70 runs yesterday, Mohammed Nifras grabbing 3-16 for the hosts, and Neil Yarham picked up 4-32 for the visitors.

Middleton Hall Golf Club

July 2017 Mens Medal

Div 1: Richard Griffiths 81-14 = net 67 ocb, Graham Pearson 80-13 = net 67, Craig Hazelhurst Jeavons 82-13 = net 69.

Div 2: Tony Banyard 87-19 = net 68, Oliver Cullen 92- 21 =net 71, Karl Thompson 91- 18 = net 73.

Middleton Hall Golf Club Seniors Section

Tony Horne Trophy, 24/7/17

Division 1: 1 Chris Hudson 39 pts, 2 Paul Rushbrook 35 pts, 3 Roy Gladman 35 pts.

Division 2: 1 Bob Gamble 38 pts, 2 Malcolm Doughty 34 pts, 3 Michal Jay 30pts.

Male Trophy winner Chris Hudson and runner-up Bob Gamble.

Ladies Competition: 1 Pat Hoban 32pts, Ladies Trophy winner; 2 Marie Long 30 pts, runner-up.

6-a-side

Soccersixes Lynn League - Tuesday Premiership

Team Name Pl W D L Pts

Tn Mut Nin Skrtels 1 1 0 0 2

Cup Of Team Fc 1 1 0 0 2

Anglers 1 1 0 0 2

Spunky Utd 1 0 1 0 1

Blue Division 1 0 1 0 1

Wadiyatalkinabeet 1 0 1 0 1

Aggy United 1 0 1 0 1

Lallanas In Pyjs 1 0 0 1 0

Sub Standard Liege 1 0 0 1 0

Pathetico Madrid 1 0 0 1 0

Championship

Busybadgers 1 1 0 0 2

Psk Lynnhoven 1 1 0 0 2

Somos El Fútbol 1 1 0 0 2

Fc Leavemy’alona 1 0 1 0 1

Ko Sixes 1 0 1 0 1

50 Shades O’Shea 1 0 1 0 1

Skull Fcuk Fc 1 0 1 0 1

Afc Wabbits 1 0 0 1 0

Fake Madrid 1 0 0 1 0

Argumentative 1 0 0 1 0

Lynn Thurs Premiership

Anglers 4 4 0 0 8

Afc Kudos 4 3 0 1 6

Score Patrol 4 3 0 1 6

Meadowsborough 4 2 0 2 4

No Fuchs Given 4 2 0 2 4

Lynn B 4 1 0 3 2

The Carter Crew 4 1 0 3 2

Plumbers Fc 4 0 0 4 0

Lynn Weds Premiership

Lynn C 5 5 0 0 10

Norfolk N Chance 5 3 0 2 6

Miss Kickz 5 3 0 2 6

Score Patrol 5 2 0 3 4

Solar 4 1 2 1 4

Dream Team 5 1 2 2 4

Classongrass 4 0 2 2 2

Norfolk N Good 5 1 0 4 2

King’s Lynn Golf Club Results

Seniors

Friendly v Dereham (A): Mike Wilson/Peter Key beat Andy Rawlings/Barry Pooley 1up, Ishak Ismail/David Taylor lost to Alan Price/Brian Eldred 2/1, Neil O’Hara/Terry Harris lost to Mike Bloomfield/Ron Myhill 2/1, David Griffen/Roy Everett beat Cris Langmead/Barry Green 6/5, Eddie Coleman/Chris Cawthorne beat Ron Bodimeade 1 up, Mike Fendley/Gerry Byrne lost to Keith Barker/Peter Thompson 4/3. Match drawn.

Friendly v Royal Cromer (A): David Lawman/Mike Wilson beat Chris Kemp/Tom Brewer 2 up, Maurice Lawlor lost to Nick Wade/Mick Kenmore 5/4 (one player short), Kwai Li/Jim Garstang lost to David Falconer/ Bob Charles 4/3, Ishak Ismail/Terry Harris halved with Alan Sandell/Jim Kirkwood, David Taylor/Neil O’Hara lost to Reg Pfranc 1 down, Paul Clay/Paul Allen lost to Peter Turner/John Salisbury. King’s Lynn 1.5 Royal Cromer 4.5.

Ladies

EG Medal, Div. 1: 1 Sue Clarke nett 76, 2 Maureen Everett nett 77, 3 Betty Engledow nett78. Div. 2: 1 Teresa Allen nett 73, 2 Maura Narborough nett 73, 3 Anne Ellis nett 74. Div. 3: 1 Joanne Ballard nett 69, 2 Judy Vaughan nett 70 3 Jenny Ebbs nett 74.

Friendly v Richmond Park (H): Rebecca Maylard/Sue Griffin beat Elaine Aberdeen/Rosie Sutterby, Judy Vaughan/Joan Collison lost to Mags Lockwood/Claire Carney, Jacquie Reeks/Helen Marsters lost to Dilys Gibbs/Chris Bailey, Margaret Doubleday/Jenny Ebbs beat Annie Long/Cherrie Lawn. Match halved.

Mixed

Stableford: 1 Lindsey Pierri 47pts, 2 Mark Butt 40pts, 3 Rebecca Maylard 38pts.

Shotgun Breakfast: 1 L. Pierri, C. Miller, N. Chettleburgh & J. Edgeley 100pts, 2 M. Bowles, A. Rasberry, T. Burt & C. Clayton 95pts, 3 D. Easey, D. Davenport, D. Jarvis (3 only players) 94pts.