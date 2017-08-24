Scenes of jubilation as Downham clinch league crown at West Norfolk rivals

Norfolk Alliance

Premier Division

North Runcton v Downham Cricket Action Alex Stuart

There were scenes of jubilation as Downham Town clinched the Norfolk Alliance Premier Division title at arch rivals North Runcton on Saturday.

Downham made the short trip down the A10 knowing that anything more than eight points would be enough to hand them their first league triumph since 2014.

Home captain Ben Coote won the toss and asked Downham to bat first.

Openers Stuart and Harrison played well, taking the score past 40, before Harrison was caught off the bowling of Lankfer.

North Runcton v Downham Cricket Action Harry Gregory and Alex Stuart

Stuart continued scoring freely in the company of Gregory as Downham built a strong base to build on.

Town’s momentum was halted however just before drinks when a Jack Major full-toss was hit straight to cover as Stuart departed for a classy 46.

This brought about a period of pressure on the Downham batsman as Gregory also fell for 32, two overs later.

The next five overs went for just three runs as Pat Yates and Tom Tansley looked to rebuild.

That they did, as Yates (59) and Tansley (34) both played well, running lots of two’s on the large North Runcton ground.

Coming towards the end of the innings Downham again stuttered and lost regular wickets to finish on 211 for 7.

In reply, Downham began with a number of tight overs to put the pressure on the in-form opening home pairing of Robinson and Skipper.

The pressure finally proved too much as Skipper hit the ball straight to cover, set off for a run, only for Harrison Gregory to pick up and hit the one stump he had to aim at, to dismiss the opener.

Robinson continued to compile his runs steadily at the other end as wickets started to fall.

Addam Todd put together a brilliant spell of bowling, taking 2 for 8 from seven overs.

At the other end, Jack Gould and Joss Stuart (4 for 24) both made it difficult to score and took regular wickets.

When Dom Corbett had dangerman Robinson caught on the boundary by Gould, the game was all but over.

It was left to Stuart to finish off the innings, trapping Annakin leg-before-wicket for a duck.

Downham finish their season at home to Horsford A tomorrow.

Shire Food Group MoM: Joss Stuart.