Scottish joy for King’s Lynn martial arts students

Students from the Mark Farnham Schools of Tae kwon-do continued their successful season at the TAGB Scottish Championships.

Four students from the school travelled to the event which was held in Motherwell at the at the Ravenscraig sports facility.

Students competed in pattern, sparring, destruction and team sparring disciplines during the day.

The school collected a total of three medals from competition, which is a fantastic achievement.

From the Lynn school, Carl Grimes, who is also an instructor at Thetford and Spalding, was first in the men’s black belt hand destruction.

Kasey Grimes was third in the girls’ blue belt team sparring, while Charlotte Lake achieved the same result in the girls’ green belt sparring.

The school congratulates the students on their continued hard work and success.

Anyone interested in learning a martial art in a fun, friendly atmosphere, should contact Mark Farnham on 07771 644460.

Alternatively, visit the school’s website at: www.mftkd.co.uk

Pictured on the right are Kasey Grimes and Carl Grimes with other students from the school.