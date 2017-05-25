Searles Golf Club Hunstanton holds bank holiday charity Gala Day

Saturday’s (May 27) Searles Golf Club Gala Day is open to everyone and is a charity event held at Searles in Beach Road, Hunstanton, from 8am until 6pm.

The Searles Golf team has chosen to donate all the money raised at this year’s Gala Day to NARS (Norfolk Accident Rescue Service).

Members have come together again this year to organise a fun and relaxed Gala Day. With a wide range of activities and entertainment on offer to suit all ages, sporting abilities and taste buds, you are invited to come along with friends and family to support the community and have fun. Fabulous prizes and free meals at the Fountain Sports Bar are to be won.

Activities include a Texas Scramble (teams of 3) open to the general public and members with a handicap;

9 holes only. Teams consisting of two men and one lady - juniors are also welcome: 1am tee off (1st tee closed 11am to 11pm).

Closing date for entries is Friday, May 26 at 4pm – you must be entered to play.

Entry fee is £10 per person which includes coffee on arrival and a burger and chips or hot dog/chips from the barbecue after the game.

Please note non-members/visitors must pay the standard green fee.

The Open Roll Up Competition is open to all guests and members on the day, £2 entry fee: £1 is donated to the charity and £1 to the prize.

The 9 hole Stableford (NQ) includes: Nearest the pin & Nearest the line. Last tee time 2pm.

Additionally, all sporting activities cost £1 to enter, with lots of prizes to be won. These include Target Putting, Target Bowls, Petanque and Fishing competitions.

For more information regarding the golf and sports activities go to www.searles.co.uk