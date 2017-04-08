Searles hosts junior event at Hunstanton

As the cream of the golfing world converge on Augusta for the US Masters this week, the next generation of West Norfolk’s young players were on show closer to home.

More than 40 juniors soaked up the sun during a free junior day held at Searles Leisure Resort in Hunstanton.

Searles managing director Paul Searle, who is a huge supporter of junior golf, said: “It was fantastic to see so many juniors attending our golf day.

“We have a great junior section here at Searles/Heacham Manor and we hope this day will encourage more to come to join in.”

PGA Professional Ray Stocker added: “Special thanks must go to the experienced county juniors who acted as great mentors on the day.

“These were: Karim Barka, Chloe Tarbard, Alfie Edgson and Bailey Slender and they were a great help in guiding the junior golfers.”

Putting competition winners on the day were: Tia Odedra (group one), Francesca Kite (group two), and Oakley Took (group three).

On Sunday, Searles will be among a group of Norfolk clubs to offer a free junior girls coaching session as part of the Girls Golf Rocks event across the county.

All equipment will be provided but places must be booked in advance and a five-week girls beginner course will follow.

For more information regarding junior golf days, events and tuition, please contact Ray Stocker on 01485 536010.

To encourage more youngsters to take up the sport, Searles are also offering free membership to juniors with every full adult membership.

For juniors to be able to play they must be under 18 and the son/daughter of a paying member. Please contact Searles golf manager Edd Howes for more information.