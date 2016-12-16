Senior Downham Market Ryston Runners dominate podiums

The majority of Ryston Runners in action at the weekend were taking part in the third race of the club’s own Cross Country Grand Prix Series.

In the Junior events there were third places in the Under 15s for Charlie Wakefield and Rosie Booth.

TIM SMITH

Wins in the older age groups races went to Nic Bensley (M45), Geraldine Jordan (W50), Malcolm Tuff (M50), Tony Savage (M55) and Pete Johnson (M60).

Lorena Latisaite (SW), Pauline Drewery (W45), and Maureen Wolfe (W55) took second places in their categories, while third place mementoes went home with Mel Reed (SW), Jan Manning (W35), Andrew Merrett (M40), Stewart Robins (M45), Martin Ive (M50), Liz Blakie (W55), and Les Scott (M55).

Other Ryston competitors were – U11B: 4 Connor Austin, 15 Riley Bell, 20 Oliver Davis. U11G: 6 Ella Matthews, 11 Matilda Loram. U13B: 5 Kit Howlett, 9 Kieran Bell, 10 Ollie Mann, 12 Tom Bell, 13 Thomas Matthews. U13G: 5 Lily Teasdale. U15B: 9 Kyle Berry, 5 Mai Loram, 7 Saffron Teasdale. SM: 4 Daniel Guppy, 5 Paul Keaney, 8 Richard Watson, 12 Simon Levy, 13 Andrew Simmonds, 14 Dan Pratt, 15 Darren Smith, 21 Jamie Bronsgrove. W35: 4 Anna Seaman, 8 Jenny Balmer, 10 Emma Thompson. M40: 8 Mark Doughty. W40: 8 Claire Emery, 10 Lesley Robins. M45: 12 Andrew McNamara, 14 John Bowen. W45: 4 Karen Smith. M50: 5 Jeremy Navrady, 8 Andy Smith. M55: 5 Martin Blackburn, 6 Keith Morris, 7 Kevin Piggott, 8 Steven Mickelburgh, 10 Christopher Milnes. W55: 6 Gill Hart (60). M60: 6 Jeff Reed (70), 9 Mick Ennis (70).