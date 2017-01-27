Senior runners shine at Shouldham

Participants in the fourth event in the Ryston Runners AC Cross Country Grand Prix series of races were treated to a gloriously sunny and frosty day which showed the Shouldham Warren venue at its best and made for some good hardcore running.

The home club enjoyed its usual haul of merits, with almost 20 members leaving the venue with a place-winning memento, no mean feat after many of them had been celebrating another successful year at the club’s awards presentation event the previous evening.

V

Not affected by the partying, two Ryston Juniors placed in their categories, Bailey Took coming second in the U15B and Rosie Booth third in the U15G.

Just outside the prizes in the U13G category, a delighted Mia Moore ran a personal best time for the course.

Mia set the tone for three other Ryston Runners who set PBs on Sunday: Lorena Latisaite , who placed second in the SW race, Nic Bensley, who led home a Ryston 1-2-3 in the M45s and Darren Easter who was second, with Martin Sheldrick third.

It was a Ryston 1-2 in the Senior Men’s race with Callum Stanforth claiming the scalp of clubmate Robert Simmonds, while Malcolm Tuff, Pete Johnson, and Marie French also notched up victories in their respective categories (M50, M60, and W35).

m

Andy Merrett (M40), Lesley Robins (W40), Linda Marshall (W50), and Liz Blakie (W55) took second places in their age groups, the latter grabbing a break from tea tent duties, where the chilly weather was seeing sales of hot chocolate going almost through the roof. Tony Savage was Ryston’s other category placer of the day, coming third in the M55 race.

Other results:

U9B: 13th Thomas Simmonds. U11B: 4th Connor Austin, 12th Riley Bell, 20th Louie Copeland. U11G: 10th Ella Matthews. U13B: 13th Kieran Bell, 14th Thomas Matthews, 15th Ollie Mann, 16th Tom Mann. U13G: 6th Izzy Sandover, 11th Lily Teasdale.

Older results in panel.

U15G: 4th Mai Loram, 5th Nina Koulman, 6th Saffron Teasdale. SM: 5th Andrew Simmonds. SW: 5th Mel Reed, 6th Adam Howard, 7th Paul Keaney, 9th John Hopgood (Ryston debut), 10th Simon Levy, 13th Dan Pratt. W35: 5th Emma Thompson, 20th Jamie Bransgrove. M40: 4th Jonathan Hawes. W40: 7th Helen Melville, 11th Claire Emery. M45: 7th Stewart Robins. W45 6th Karen Smith, 11th Jason Stowe, 12th Andrew McNamara. M50: 10th Jeremy Navrady, 11th David Lane, 14th Andy Smith. M55: 4th Les Scott. W55: 4th Gill Hart (W60), 5th Kevin Howlett, 6th Martin Blackburn, 8th Christopher Milnes, 9th Stephen Mickleburgh. M60: 10th Jeff Reed (M70), 12th Mick Ennis (M75).